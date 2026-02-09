While the Iranians consider the upcoming talks an opportunity for a fair settlement, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed today (Monday) that Donald Trump will make the final decision regarding the red lines in negotiations with Iran.



During a press conference in Yerevan, Vance said, “If we go back to the original negotiations that took place with the Iranians, Trump was striving hard to reach a constructive agreement that would be in the interest of the United States, and frankly, the entire administration agreed on that,” adding, “If Tehran were acting wisely enough to reach an agreement, it would also be in their interest.”



He noted that he would leave it to the president to specifically determine where he wants to set the boundaries for negotiations, explaining that Trump “usually does that in secret and does not announce what he will do in negotiations; because he believes that it restricts him.”



He pointed out that Trump will hold many important discussions with his team and others in the coming days and weeks.



The U.S. Vice President emphasized that “the issue of the rights of protesters was a fundamental part of the negotiations held with Iran,” indicating that one of the matters the president strongly demanded was the issue of prisoners who were to be executed.



De Vance said, “The repression was extremely brutal and violent, and as the president and the entire administration have said, we stand with the people of Iran, and we stand for the right to peaceful protest around the world, and certainly with those who wish to exercise this right in Iran.”



Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian had earlier stated today that the new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States represents a suitable opportunity for a fair and balanced resolution to this issue, stressing the need to guarantee Iran's right to enrichment and lift the unjust sanctions against it.



Bezhakian expressed hope for reaching the desired outcome if the other party adheres to its commitments and avoids excessive demands.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi pointed to a deep lack of trust with the United States despite the resumption of talks last week between the two countries in the Sultanate of Oman.