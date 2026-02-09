فيما يعتبر الإيرانيون المحادثات القادمة فرصة لتسوية عادلة، أكد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن دونالد ترمب سيتخذ القرار النهائي بشأن الخطوط الحمراء في المفاوضات مع إيران.


وخلال مؤتمر صحفي في يريفان، قال فانس: «إذا عدنا للمفاوضات الأصلية التي جرت مع الإيرانيين، كان ترمب يسعى جاهداً للتوصل إلى اتفاق بنّاء يكون في مصلحة الولايات المتحدة، وبصراحة، اتفقت الإدارة بأكملها على ذلك»، مضيفاً: «لو كانت طهران تتصرف بحكمة تكفي لإبرام الاتفاق، لكان ذلك يصب في مصلحتهم أيضاً».


وأشار إلى أنه سيترك للرئيس تحديداً أين يريد وضع حدود للمفاوضات، مبيناً أن ترمب «عادة ما يفعل ذلك سراً، ولا يعلن عما سيفعله في المفاوضات؛ لأنه يعتقد أن ذلك يُقيّده».


وأشار إلى أن ترمب سيعقد خلال الأيام والأسابيع القادمة العديد من المحادثات المهمة مع فريقه وآخرين.


ولفت نائب الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن «ملف حقوق المتحجين كان جزءاً أساسياً من المفاوضات التي أجريت مع إيران»، مبيناً أن أحد الأمور التي طالب بها الرئيس بشدة هي قضية السجناء الذين كانوا سيُعدمون.


وقال دي فانس: «القمع كان وحشياً وعنيفاً للغاية، وكما قال الرئيس والإدارة بأكملها، فإننا نقف مع شعب إيران، ونقف مع الحق في الاحتجاج السلمي في جميع أنحاء العالم، وبالتأكيد مع الأشخاص الذين يرغبون في ممارسة هذا الحق في إيران».


وكان الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة تمثل فرصة مناسبة لتسوية عادلة ومتوازنة لهذا الملف، مشدداً على ضرورة ضمان حق إيران في التخصيب ورفع العقوبات الظالمة عنها.


وأعرب بزشكيان عن أمله في التوصل إلى النتيجة المطلوبة في حال التزام الطرف المقابل بتعهداته وابتعاده عن المطالب المفرطة.


من جهته، أشار وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى انعدام عميق في الثقة مع الولايات المتحدة رغم استئناف المحادثات الأسبوع الماضي بين البلدين في سلطنة عُمان.