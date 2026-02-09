The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Spain have signed two memorandums of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation and the future of modern transportation patterns.

The signing ceremony took place at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, with the two sides represented by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility of the Kingdom of Spain, Oscar Puente.

The two memorandums aim to develop technical, regulatory, and operational cooperation between the Kingdom and Spain in the field of civil aviation, and to enhance cooperation in developing infrastructure and future transportation patterns between the two countries.

The memorandums will contribute to raising aviation safety standards, enhancing aviation security, improving the quality of air operations, and developing the passenger experience, in addition to promoting digitization, innovation, and modern transportation technologies, as well as future transportation policy patterns, alongside developing multimodal transport and advancing air mobility.