وقّعت المملكة العربية السعودية ومملكة إسبانيا مذكرتَي تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الطيران المدني ومستقبل أنماط النقل الحديثة.

وجرت مراسم التوقيع في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، ومثل الجانبين وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، ووزير النقل والتنقل المستدام في مملكة إسبانيا أوسكار بوينتي.

وتهدف المذكرتان إلى تطوير التعاون الفني والتنظيمي والتشغيلي بين المملكة وإسبانيا في مجال الطيران المدني، وتعزيز التعاون في تطوير البنية التحتية وأنماط النقل المستقبلية بين البلدين.

وستسهم المذكرتان في رفع معايير السلامة الجوية، وتعزيز أمن الطيران، وتحسين جودة العمليات الجوية، وتطوير تجربة المسافرين، إضافة إلى تعزيز الرقمنة والابتكار وتقنيات النقل الحديثة، وسياسات أنماط النقل المستقبلية، إلى جانب تطوير النقل متعدد الوسائط، وتطوير التنقل الجوي.