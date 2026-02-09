The Musicians' Syndicate, headed by artist Mustafa Kamel, has decided to suspend the popular singer Donia Al-Alfi from work for two months and to fine her 50,000 Egyptian pounds, following an investigation into her use of inappropriate language during a wedding.

Official Apology

Donia Al-Alfi appeared before the legal affairs and work committee of the syndicate, and after listening to her statements, a decision was made to suspend her from work for two months and impose a financial fine of 50,000 pounds.

For her part, Donia Al-Alfi issued an official apology for her actions, indicating that what happened was beyond her control, affirming her full respect for the Musicians' Syndicate and its decisions, and announcing her complete commitment to the syndicate's instructions during the upcoming period.

The Musicians' Syndicate confirmed its continued efforts to take necessary measures to uphold artistic and moral values, and not to tolerate any violations that harm the profession or public taste.

Donia Al-Alfi was penalized after social media circulated a video in which she was heard using phrases that the syndicate deemed offensive, and as a result, she was summoned to the headquarters of the general syndicate for questioning regarding the incident.