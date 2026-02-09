قررت نقابة المهن الموسيقية، برئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل، إيقاف المطربة الشعبية دنيا الألفي عن العمل لمدة شهرين، وتغريمها 50 ألف جنيه، بعد التحقيق معها بشأن واقعة استخدام ألفاظ غير لائقة خلال أحد الأفراح.

اعتذار رسمي

ومثلت دنيا الألفي أمام الشؤون القانونية ولجنة العمل بالنقابة، وبعد الاستماع إلى أقوالها صدر قرار إيقافها عن العمل لمدة شهرين، وتوقيع غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه.

من جانبها، قدمت دنيا الألفي اعتذارًا رسميًا عما بدر منها، مشيرة إلى أن ما حدث كان خارجًا عن إرادتها، مؤكدة احترامها الكامل لنقابة المهن الموسيقية وقراراتها، ومعلنة التزامها التام بتعليمات النقابة خلال الفترة القادمة.

وأكدت نقابة المهن الموسيقية الاستمرار في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للحفاظ على القيم الفنية والأخلاقية، وعدم التهاون مع أي تجاوزات تسيء للمهنة أو الذوق العام.

وعوقبت دنيا الألفي إثر تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو ظهرت خلاله وهي تتلفظ بعبارات اعتبرتها النقابة مسيئة، وبناء عليه استدعيت إلى مقر النقابة العامة للتحقيق معها على خلفية الواقعة.