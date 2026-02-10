انطلقت أعمال الدورة 46 من «ندوة البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي» تحت عنوان «قطاع البرّ والإحسان في الاقتصاد الإسلامي: نحو مستقبل جديد» في المدينة المنورة بمقر جامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز أمس (الإثنين)، بمشاركة نخبة من العلماء، وقادة الفكر المالي، وصنّاع القرار، وممثلي المؤسسات المالية والتنموية من 18 دولة، في أحد أكبر التجمعات الفكرية والاقتصادية المتخصصة في المنطقة.


وأكد الأمين العام لمنتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي يوسف خلاوي أهمية موضوع الندوة، مشيراً إلى أن تناول البعد الاقتصادي لقطاع البرّ والإحسان لا ينفصل عن أبعاده الشرعية والاجتماعية والتنموية، ومشدداً على الدور التأسيسي للمصارف الإسلامية في تطوير الاقتصاد الإسلامي الحديث.


من جانبه، أوضح الشيخ محمد تقي العثماني أن قطاع البرّ والإحسان يمثل أحد أكمل جوانب الاقتصاد الإسلامي، مؤكداً الدور المحوري الذي لعبته ندوات البركة في تطوير الصناعة المالية الإسلامية وتعميق قضاياها الفكرية والشرعية.


وشهدت الجلسة العلمية الأولى مناقشة المفاهيم الأصيلة لقطاع البرّ والإحسان ودوره في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، إذ أكد الشيخ سعد الشثري أن البرّ والإحسان أصل جوهري في الاقتصاد الإسلامي، يسهم في معالجة الفقر وتحويل المحتاجين إلى عناصر منتجة، مع أهمية الجمع بين التأصيل الشرعي وقياس الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي.


مداخلات المشاركين

وتناولت مداخلات المشاركين إعادة توظيف البرّ والإحسان وظيفةً اقتصاديةً وتمكينيةً، وتعزيز الحوكمة والكفاءة المؤسسية، وبيان أنماط الإحسان المختلفة، من الزكاة والصدقات إلى القرض الحسن والوقف، ودورها في دعم النمو الاقتصادي وتحقيق التكافل الاجتماعي.


كما ناقشت الجلسة الثانية دور المصارف الإسلامية في تطوير قطاع البرّ والإحسان، مؤكدة أهمية انتقالها من دور التبرع إلى الشراكة الاستراتيجية عبر أدوات استثمارية مبتكرة وحوكمة رشيدة. واختتمت أعمال اليوم الأول بجلسة تناولت الاستثمار الخيري المنضبط شرعياً، مع تأكيد تطوير الوقف، واستثمار أموال الزكاة، وقياس الأثر التنموي لتحقيق استدامة اقتصادية واجتماعية.