A circulating video clip documented the latest appearance of artist Fayez Al-Malki after his discharge from the hospital following treatment for benign tumors he recently suffered from. Al-Malki was seen leaning on a cane and supported by a person beside him while offering condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Mohammed Al-Suwailem.

Benign Tumors

Al-Malki previously revealed that he underwent treatment due to benign tumors in the rectum and abdomen, noting his adherence to a treatment program under medical supervision, and he confirmed at that time that his health condition was continuously improving.