وثق مقطع فيديو متداول أحدث ظهور للفنان فايز المالكي عقب خروجه من المستشفى بعد تلقيه العلاج من الأورام الحميدة التي أصيب بها أخيرا، وظهر المالكي متكئاً على عصا، ويستند على يد شخص بجانبه خلال تقديمه التعازي والمواساة لأسرة الراحل محمد السويلم.
أورام حميدة
وكشف المالكي سابقاً خضوعه للعلاج إثر إصابته بأورام حميدة في المستقيم والبطن، مشيراً إلى التزمه ببرنامج علاجي تحت إشراف طبي، مؤكدا حينها أن حالته الصحية في تحسّن مستمر.
A circulating video clip documented the latest appearance of artist Fayez Al-Malki after his discharge from the hospital following treatment for benign tumors he recently suffered from. Al-Malki was seen leaning on a cane and supported by a person beside him while offering condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Mohammed Al-Suwailem.
Benign Tumors
Al-Malki previously revealed that he underwent treatment due to benign tumors in the rectum and abdomen, noting his adherence to a treatment program under medical supervision, and he confirmed at that time that his health condition was continuously improving.