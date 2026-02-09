وثق مقطع فيديو متداول أحدث ظهور للفنان فايز المالكي عقب خروجه من المستشفى بعد تلقيه العلاج من الأورام الحميدة التي أصيب بها أخيرا، وظهر المالكي متكئاً على عصا، ويستند على يد شخص بجانبه خلال تقديمه التعازي والمواساة لأسرة الراحل محمد السويلم.

أورام حميدة

وكشف المالكي سابقاً خضوعه للعلاج إثر إصابته بأورام حميدة في المستقيم والبطن، مشيراً إلى التزمه ببرنامج علاجي تحت إشراف طبي، مؤكدا حينها أن حالته الصحية في تحسّن مستمر.