Director Hosni Saleh warned against fraud using the name of Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, after one of the pages on "Facebook" announced its need for young faces to participate in Mostafa's new film.

Report to the Investigations

Saleh filed an official report with the Cybercrime Unit against the page, accusing it of fraud and exploiting young talents by using the name of Mostafa Shaaban's new film.

He wrote in a post on his official "Facebook" account: "Please be cautious, my film with Mostafa Shaaban does not have a casting call, and this is a fraudster. I am filing a report with the Cybercrime Unit against them. This page is manipulating people's dreams and exploiting them without any right."

Darsh in Ramadan

On another note, Mostafa Shaaban is participating in the Ramadan competition with the series "Darsh," alongside artists Mohamed Ali Rizk, Riad El Khouly, Nidal El Shafee, Mohamed Desouki, Sahar El Sayyagh, Aida Riyad, Salwa Khattab, and Jihan Khalil. The series is written by Mahmoud Haggag and directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin.