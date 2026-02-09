حذّر المخرج حسني صالح من النصب باسم الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت إحدى الصفحات على «فيس بوك» حاجتها إلى وجوه شابة للمشاركة في فيلم مصطفى الجديد.
بلاغ للمباحث
وتقدّم صالح ببلاغ رسمي إلى مباحث الإنترنت، ضد الصفحة، متهماً إياها بالنَّصب والاحتيال على المواهب الشابة واستغلال أحلامهم باستخدام اسم فيلم مصطفى شعبان الجديد.
وكتب في منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي في «فيس بوك»: «رجاءَ الحذر فيلمي مع مصطفى شعبان الجديد ليس له كاستنغ، وده حد نصّاب، وبقدّم بلاغ لمباحث الإنترنت ضدهم، الصفحة دي بتتلاعب بأحلام الناس وتستغلهم دون وجه حق».
درش في رمضان
من جهة ثانية، يشارك مصطفى شعبان في المنافسة الرمضانية بمسلسل «درش»، بمشاركة الفنانين محمد علي رزق ورياض الخولي ونضال الشافعي ومحمد دسوقي وسهر الصايغ وعايدة رياض وسلوى خطاب وجيهان خليل. المسلسل من تأليف محمود حجاج، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين.
Director Hosni Saleh warned against fraud using the name of Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, after one of the pages on "Facebook" announced its need for young faces to participate in Mostafa's new film.
Report to the Investigations
Saleh filed an official report with the Cybercrime Unit against the page, accusing it of fraud and exploiting young talents by using the name of Mostafa Shaaban's new film.
He wrote in a post on his official "Facebook" account: "Please be cautious, my film with Mostafa Shaaban does not have a casting call, and this is a fraudster. I am filing a report with the Cybercrime Unit against them. This page is manipulating people's dreams and exploiting them without any right."
Darsh in Ramadan
On another note, Mostafa Shaaban is participating in the Ramadan competition with the series "Darsh," alongside artists Mohamed Ali Rizk, Riad El Khouly, Nidal El Shafee, Mohamed Desouki, Sahar El Sayyagh, Aida Riyad, Salwa Khattab, and Jihan Khalil. The series is written by Mahmoud Haggag and directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin.