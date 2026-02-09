حذّر المخرج حسني صالح من النصب باسم الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت إحدى الصفحات على «فيس بوك» حاجتها إلى وجوه شابة للمشاركة في فيلم مصطفى الجديد.

بلاغ للمباحث

وتقدّم صالح ببلاغ رسمي إلى مباحث الإنترنت، ضد الصفحة، متهماً إياها بالنَّصب والاحتيال على المواهب الشابة واستغلال أحلامهم باستخدام اسم فيلم مصطفى شعبان الجديد.

وكتب في منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي في «فيس بوك»: «رجاءَ الحذر فيلمي مع مصطفى شعبان الجديد ليس له كاستنغ، وده حد نصّاب، وبقدّم بلاغ لمباحث الإنترنت ضدهم، الصفحة دي بتتلاعب بأحلام الناس وتستغلهم دون وجه حق».

درش في رمضان

من جهة ثانية، يشارك مصطفى شعبان في المنافسة الرمضانية بمسلسل «درش»، بمشاركة الفنانين محمد علي رزق ورياض الخولي ونضال الشافعي ومحمد دسوقي وسهر الصايغ وعايدة رياض وسلوى خطاب وجيهان خليل. المسلسل من تأليف محمود حجاج، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين.