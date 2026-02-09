The Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, announced the selection of the Syrian Arab Republic as the guest of honor for the upcoming edition of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2026, which will be held next October under the organization and supervision of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

Cultural Relations

The Minister of Culture clarified that the choice of Syria reaffirms the depth of Saudi-Syrian cultural relations, which are based on partnership and mutual respect. This selection is part of the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing cultural exchange, one of the objectives of the national strategy under the Vision 2030 initiative. The ministry has given special attention to continuing the creative dialogue between peoples, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and reinforcing the Kingdom's active role in the cultural scene both Arab and internationally. He highlighted the richness and diversity of Syrian culture, which will enrich the activities of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2026 in its upcoming edition. The selection of Syria as the guest of honor at the fair will contribute to creating a significant interactive space between the Saudi and Syrian audiences, as well as between Syrian and Saudi intellectuals and their intellectual and creative productions.