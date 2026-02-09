أعلن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان اختيار الجمهورية العربية السورية ضيف شرف للنسخة القادمة من معرض الرياض الدولي للكتاب 2026، الذي سيقام في أكتوبر القادم بتنظيم وإشراف من هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

علاقات ثقافية

وأوضح وزير الثقافة أن اختيار سورية يأتي تأكيداً لعمق العلاقات الثقافية السعودية السورية، القائمة على الشراكة والاحترام المتبادل، وانطلاقاً من حرص المملكة على تعزيز التبادل الثقافي، أحد مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية تحت مظلة رؤية 2030، التي أولت الوزارة من خلالها اهتماماً خاصاً بمواصلة الحوار الخلّاق بين الشعوب، وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات، وترسيخ دور المملكة الفاعل في المشهد الثقافي عربياً ودولياً، منوهاً بالثقافة السورية وعمقها وتنوعها، وهو ما سيُثري فعاليات معرض الرياض الدولي للكتاب 2026 في دورته القادمة، وسيسهم اختيار سورية ضيف شرف المعرض في إيجاد مساحة تفاعلية كبيرة بين الجمهور السعودي والسوري، وبين المثقفين السوريين والسعوديين وإنتاجاتهم الفكرية والإبداعية.