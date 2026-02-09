Former Miss Egypt, artist Heba El-Sisi, has started her cancer treatment and shared photos from inside the hospital on her personal Instagram account, revealing that she has undergone her first chemotherapy session.

Heba appeared in the photo from inside the hospital while receiving treatment, and she commented, saying: "Today I received my first chemotherapy dose," receiving many comments from her followers who wished her a speedy recovery.

Dangerous Surgery

El-Sisi previously revealed during her appearance on the program "Miss Egypt," which she hosts on "Al-Shams" channel, details of her struggle with the illness and the pain she felt throughout the treatment period. She said: "Today is my first episode after a very difficult treatment period following my cancer diagnosis, and I had a major surgery, but thank God, I was blessed and got through it well." She added: "I want to reassure everyone who asked about me, worried about me, and prayed for me from their hearts that, thank God, I am doing well. But the past period made me feel what it means to have a prayer coming sincerely from the heart and what it means to have wonderful and beautiful people standing by me without expecting anything in return."