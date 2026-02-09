بدأت ملكة جمال مصر السابقة الفنانة هبة السيسي في مرحلة العلاج من السرطان ونشرت صوراً من داخل المستشفى عبر حسابها الخاص في «إنستغرام»، كشفت خلالها خضوعها لأولى جلسات العلاج الكيميائي.

وظهرت هبة في الصورة من داخل المستشفى أثناء تلقيها العلاج، وعلّقت عليها قائلةً: «النهارده أخدت أول جرعة كيماوي»، لتتلقى العديد من تعليقات متابعيها الذين تمنّوا لها الشفاء العاجل.

جراحة خطرة

وكشفت السيسي سابقاً خلال ظهورها في برنامج «ميس إيجيبت»، الذي تقدّمه على قناة «الشمس»، تفاصيل معاناتها مع المرض والآلام التي شعرت بها طوال فترة العلاج، وقالت: «النهاردة أول حلقة لي بعد فترة علاج كانت صعبة جداً بعد إصابتي بالسرطان وعملت عملية كبيرة، بس الحمد لله ربنا كرمني وعدّت على خير». وأضافت: «حابة أطمّن كل الناس اللي سألوا عليّ وقلقوا عليّ ودعولي من قلبهم أنا الحمد لله بقيت كويسة، بس الفترة اللي فاتت خلّتني أحس يعني إيه دعوة طالعة بصدق من القلب ويعني إيه في ناس حلوة وجميلة موجودة واقفة في ظهري من غير مقابل».