The Ministry of Commerce has urged shoppers through online stores about the importance of early ordering; to achieve a better experience in shipping services and more smoothness, coinciding with the onset of Ramadan and Eid, and in light of the significant increase in orders and shipping services during this season.

The ministry confirmed that prior planning and early ordering contribute to enhancing the smoothness of shipping and delivery operations, providing beneficiaries with more flexible shipping options, in addition to reducing the likelihood of shipment delays during peak periods, which reflects on the efficiency of parcel delivery companies, the quality of services provided, and increasing the level of beneficiary satisfaction.

For its part, the Transport Authority clarified that the seasonal increase in the volume of demand for purchasing and online shopping may affect delivery times if orders are delayed until just before the days of Eid, emphasizing the importance of registering the national address when completing the purchase process as it is a key element in the accuracy of delivery data, speeding up the arrival of shipments, and reducing shipping and delivery errors.

It added: The commitment of beneficiaries to early ordering also helps shipping companies manage orders more efficiently and improve the readiness of operational processes during peak seasons.