حثّت وزارة التجارة المتسوقين عبر المتاجر الإلكترونية على أهمية الطلب المبكر؛ للحصول على تجربة أفضل في خدمات الشحن وأكثر سلاسة، تزامناً مع تباشير رمضان والعيد وفي ظل ما يشهده الموسم من ارتفاع كبير في الطلبات وخدمات الشحن.

وأكدت الوزارة أن التخطيط المسبق والطلب المبكر يسهمان في تعزيز انسيابية عمليات الشحن والتسليم، ويمنحان المستفيدين خيارات شحن أكثر مرونة، إلى جانب تقليل احتمالات تأخر الشحنات خلال فترات الذروة ما ينعكس على كفاءة تشغيل شركات نقل الطرود، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة، ورفع مستوى رضا المستفيدين.

من جانبها أوضحت هيئة النقل أن الزيادة الموسمية في حجم الطلب على الشراء والتسوق الإلكتروني قد تؤثر على أوقات التسليم في حال تأخر الطلب إلى قبيل أيام العيد، مشددة على أهمية تسجيل العنوان الوطني عند إتمام عملية الشراء كونه عنصراً أساسياً في دقة بيانات التسليم وتسريع وصول الشحنات والحد من أخطاء الشحن والتوصيل.

وأضافت: إن التزام المستفيدين بالطلب المبكر يسهم كذلك في تمكين شركات الشحن من إدارة الطلبات بكفاءة أعلى، وتحسين جاهزية العمليات التشغيلية خلال مواسم الذروة.