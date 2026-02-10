دخل اسم الدولي الإنجليزي هاري كين، مهاجم بايرن ميونخ، دائرة الاهتمام الجاد من قبل عدد من الأندية السعودية، في ظل تطورات متسارعة تتعلق بمستقبله التعاقدي مع النادي البافاري، وما يرافقها من تكهنات حول وجهته القادمة.


ووفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «كيكر» الألمانية، فإن أندية سعودية بارزة، يتقدمها الأهلي والاتحاد، بدأت تحركات فعلية لاستطلاع إمكانية التعاقد مع كين خلال الفترة القادمة، مستفيدة من وضعه التعاقدي واقترابه من مرحلة حاسمة في مسيرته مع بايرن ميونخ. ويأتي ذلك في إطار سعي نادي الاتحاد لإبرام صفقة هجومية من العيار الثقيل، تعويضاً لرحيل نجمه السابق كريم بنزيما.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن خيار تفعيل الشرط الجزائي في عقد المهاجم الإنجليزي لا يزال قائماً، في حال اتخاذ القرار قبل انقضاء المهلة المحددة، وهو ما يزيد من سخونة المشهد في سوق الانتقالات القادمة. في المقابل، لم يقتصر الاهتمام على الأندية السعودية، إذ تحدثت تقارير عن رغبة محتملة من أندية في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في استعادة قائد هجوم منتخب «الأسود الثلاثة»، دون الكشف عن هويتها حتى الآن.


من جانبه، يتمسك بايرن ميونخ باستمرار نجمه، وبدأ بالفعل خطوات أولية لبحث تمديد عقده. وفي هذا السياق، أكد ماكس إيبرل، المدير الرياضي للنادي البافاري، في تصريحات لشبكة «سكاي ألمانيا»، أن المفاوضات مع كين قائمة، مشيراً إلى أن القرار النهائي يتطلب حسماً في الوقت المناسب. بدوره، شدد يان كريستيان دريسن، الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي، على أن اللاعب يشعر بالاستقرار في ميونخ، سواء على الصعيد المهني أو العائلي، ما يمنح إدارة النادي هامشاً من الهدوء في التعامل مع الملف.


ويواصل كين تقديم مستويات لافتة منذ انضمامه إلى بايرن ميونخ، مؤكداً قيمته كأحد أبرز المهاجمين في القارة الأوروبية، بعدما ترك بصمته تهديفياً بشكل واضح في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم. ومع تداخل العوامل الرياضية والتعاقدية، يبقى مستقبل المهاجم الإنجليزي مفتوحاً على جميع الاحتمالات، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه الفترة القادمة.