دخل اسم الدولي الإنجليزي هاري كين، مهاجم بايرن ميونخ، دائرة الاهتمام الجاد من قبل عدد من الأندية السعودية، في ظل تطورات متسارعة تتعلق بمستقبله التعاقدي مع النادي البافاري، وما يرافقها من تكهنات حول وجهته القادمة.
ووفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «كيكر» الألمانية، فإن أندية سعودية بارزة، يتقدمها الأهلي والاتحاد، بدأت تحركات فعلية لاستطلاع إمكانية التعاقد مع كين خلال الفترة القادمة، مستفيدة من وضعه التعاقدي واقترابه من مرحلة حاسمة في مسيرته مع بايرن ميونخ. ويأتي ذلك في إطار سعي نادي الاتحاد لإبرام صفقة هجومية من العيار الثقيل، تعويضاً لرحيل نجمه السابق كريم بنزيما.
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن خيار تفعيل الشرط الجزائي في عقد المهاجم الإنجليزي لا يزال قائماً، في حال اتخاذ القرار قبل انقضاء المهلة المحددة، وهو ما يزيد من سخونة المشهد في سوق الانتقالات القادمة. في المقابل، لم يقتصر الاهتمام على الأندية السعودية، إذ تحدثت تقارير عن رغبة محتملة من أندية في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في استعادة قائد هجوم منتخب «الأسود الثلاثة»، دون الكشف عن هويتها حتى الآن.
من جانبه، يتمسك بايرن ميونخ باستمرار نجمه، وبدأ بالفعل خطوات أولية لبحث تمديد عقده. وفي هذا السياق، أكد ماكس إيبرل، المدير الرياضي للنادي البافاري، في تصريحات لشبكة «سكاي ألمانيا»، أن المفاوضات مع كين قائمة، مشيراً إلى أن القرار النهائي يتطلب حسماً في الوقت المناسب. بدوره، شدد يان كريستيان دريسن، الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي، على أن اللاعب يشعر بالاستقرار في ميونخ، سواء على الصعيد المهني أو العائلي، ما يمنح إدارة النادي هامشاً من الهدوء في التعامل مع الملف.
ويواصل كين تقديم مستويات لافتة منذ انضمامه إلى بايرن ميونخ، مؤكداً قيمته كأحد أبرز المهاجمين في القارة الأوروبية، بعدما ترك بصمته تهديفياً بشكل واضح في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم. ومع تداخل العوامل الرياضية والتعاقدية، يبقى مستقبل المهاجم الإنجليزي مفتوحاً على جميع الاحتمالات، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه الفترة القادمة.
The name of English international Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's striker, has entered the serious interest of several Saudi clubs, amid rapid developments regarding his contractual future with the Bavarian club, along with speculations about his next destination.
According to what was reported by the German newspaper "Kicker," prominent Saudi clubs, led by Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, have begun actual moves to explore the possibility of signing Kane in the upcoming period, taking advantage of his contractual situation and his approach to a decisive phase in his career with Bayern Munich. This comes as part of Al-Ittihad's efforts to secure a heavy-hitting attacking deal to compensate for the departure of their former star Karim Benzema.
The newspaper indicated that the option to activate the release clause in the English striker's contract remains valid, should a decision be made before the specified deadline, which adds to the intensity of the upcoming transfer market. On the other hand, interest has not been limited to Saudi clubs, as reports have mentioned a potential desire from clubs in the Premier League to reclaim the captain of the "Three Lions" attack, without revealing their identities so far.
For its part, Bayern Munich is keen on retaining its star and has already begun initial steps to discuss extending his contract. In this context, Max Eberl, the sporting director of the Bavarian club, confirmed in statements to "Sky Germany" that negotiations with Kane are ongoing, indicating that the final decision requires resolution at the appropriate time. Meanwhile, Jan-Christian Dreesen, the club's CEO, emphasized that the player feels stable in Munich, both professionally and personally, which gives the club's management some leeway in handling the situation.
Kane continues to deliver impressive performances since joining Bayern Munich, confirming his value as one of the top strikers in Europe, having made a clear scoring impact in various competitions this season. With the intertwining of sporting and contractual factors, the future of the English striker remains open to all possibilities, awaiting what the upcoming period will reveal.