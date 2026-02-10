The name of English international Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's striker, has entered the serious interest of several Saudi clubs, amid rapid developments regarding his contractual future with the Bavarian club, along with speculations about his next destination.



According to what was reported by the German newspaper "Kicker," prominent Saudi clubs, led by Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, have begun actual moves to explore the possibility of signing Kane in the upcoming period, taking advantage of his contractual situation and his approach to a decisive phase in his career with Bayern Munich. This comes as part of Al-Ittihad's efforts to secure a heavy-hitting attacking deal to compensate for the departure of their former star Karim Benzema.



The newspaper indicated that the option to activate the release clause in the English striker's contract remains valid, should a decision be made before the specified deadline, which adds to the intensity of the upcoming transfer market. On the other hand, interest has not been limited to Saudi clubs, as reports have mentioned a potential desire from clubs in the Premier League to reclaim the captain of the "Three Lions" attack, without revealing their identities so far.



For its part, Bayern Munich is keen on retaining its star and has already begun initial steps to discuss extending his contract. In this context, Max Eberl, the sporting director of the Bavarian club, confirmed in statements to "Sky Germany" that negotiations with Kane are ongoing, indicating that the final decision requires resolution at the appropriate time. Meanwhile, Jan-Christian Dreesen, the club's CEO, emphasized that the player feels stable in Munich, both professionally and personally, which gives the club's management some leeway in handling the situation.



Kane continues to deliver impressive performances since joining Bayern Munich, confirming his value as one of the top strikers in Europe, having made a clear scoring impact in various competitions this season. With the intertwining of sporting and contractual factors, the future of the English striker remains open to all possibilities, awaiting what the upcoming period will reveal.