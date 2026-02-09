The representative of the nation (Al-Hilal) took the lead in the group stage of West Asia in the AFC Champions League for elites, after a goalless draw with its host, Al-Ahli Dubai. In the same result, the representative of the nation (Al-Ahli) drew with its host, Al-Wahda UAE, to occupy the second place in the standings.

At Rashid Stadium in Dubai, the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi fielded a lineup dominated by reserve players. Nevertheless, Al-Hilal managed to compete with its host Al-Ahli, who entered the match with all its stars. Brazilian striker Pala nearly scored but was denied by the young French goalkeeper Matthieu Patouillet's brilliant save. Al-Hilal's attack posed a threat, especially after the introduction of Brazilian Malcolm and Portuguese Ruben Neves, who struck a powerful shot, but his effort went over the crossbar, ending the match in a goalless draw.

With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its first draw in the tournament and reaches 19 points, sitting alone at the top, while Al-Ahli Dubai recorded its second draw, reaching 11 points in fifth place. Al-Hilal will face its guest, Al-Wahda UAE, in the next round on February 16.

At Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ahli drew with its host, Al-Wahda UAE, without goals in a match that saw Al-Ahli's dominance. The first threat came from Franck Kessie with a powerful shot that went past the post. Riyad Mahrez also struck a strong shot, but goalkeeper Ahmed Zayed saved it in two attempts. English striker Ivan Toney managed to find the net for Al-Wahda UAE, but the referee disallowed the goal due to a foul by Ibanez for colliding with the goalkeeper, ending the match in a goalless draw.

With this result, Al-Ahli achieves its second draw and reaches 14 points in second place, while Al-Wahda UAE also recorded its second draw, reaching the same total (14 points) in fourth place on goal difference. Al-Ahli will conclude its group stage matches against Al-Ahli Dubai in Jeddah on February 16.