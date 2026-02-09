The heinous crime recently committed by the Rapid Support Forces by launching attacks on a hospital crowded with patients, a humanitarian convoy belonging to the World Food Programme, and a bus carrying displaced civilians, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of unarmed civilians, including women and children, and caused damage to facilities and humanitarian convoys in North and South Kordofan, this crime does not merely represent the moral decay of the militias, but it also confirms that if it were not for those who manipulate, support, and protect them, they would not be able to continue their recklessness.

It is no longer a secret how and why the Rapid Support Forces continue their criminal practices, but unfortunately, the international community still talks about the tool without addressing the real actor who uses it. However, this time it seems that things will be different from before. The Senior Advisor to the United States on Arab and African Affairs expressed strong condemnation of what happened. The British Foreign Secretary confirmed that the British government is following with great concern the serious violations against civilians, the continued breaches of the arms embargo, and emphasized London’s support for international accountability and the necessity of stopping the flow of arms. But the most clear, candid, honest, and courageous stance was that of Saudi Arabia, as expressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement, which referred to the root of the problem that led Sudan to these conditions. After strongly condemning and denouncing the recent crimes of the Rapid Support Forces, the statement called for an immediate halt to their violations and adherence to what was stated in the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan) signed on May 11, 2023.

The Saudi statement did not stop there; it identified the main reason responsible for the tragic events in Sudan, stating, “The Kingdom reaffirms its position calling for the unity, security, and stability of Sudan, the necessity of preserving its legitimate institutions, and its rejection of foreign interventions and the continued involvement of some parties in bringing in illegal weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters, despite these parties’ claims of supporting a political solution, in a behavior that is a key factor in prolonging the conflict and increasing the suffering of the brotherly people of Sudan.”

This is an official statement based on confirmed information, and the Kingdom decided to phrase it this way so that the parties concerned understand that their game is completely exposed and categorically rejected, and there is no longer room for its continuation. The language of Saudi statements carries important implications that have been confirmed by many previous events, both distant and recent, and thus the concerned parties must take them seriously before the Kingdom says “enough” once again.