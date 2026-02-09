الجريمة البشعة التي ارتكبتها مؤخراً قوات الدعم السريع بشنِّ هجمات على مستشفى يتكدّس فيه المرضى، وقافلة إغاثية تابعة لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي، وحافلة تقلُّ نازحين مدنيين، والتي أدت إلى مقتل عشرات المدنيين العُزَّل من بينهم نساء وأطفال، وإلحاق أضرار بمنشآت وقوافل إغاثية في ولايتي شمال وجنوب كردفان، هذه الجريمة لا تمثِّل في حقيقتها انحطاط أخلاق المليشيات فقط، بل تؤكد أنه لولا وجود من يحركها ويدعمها ويحميها لما استطاعت الاستمرار في عبثها.

لم يعد خافياً كيف ولماذا ما زالت قوات الدعم السريع تزاول ممارساتها الإجرامية، لكن للأسف ما زال المجتمع الدولي يتحدث عن الأداة دون الحديث عن الفاعل الحقيقي الذي يستخدمها، ولكن هذه المرة يبدو أن الأمر سيختلف عن السابق. ‏كبير مستشاري الولايات المتحدة للشؤون العربية والأفريقية عبّر عن إدانتها الشديدة لما حدث. وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية ‏أكدت أن الحكومة البريطانية تتابع بقلق بالغ الانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق المدنيين، واستمرار خروقات حظر السلاح، وشددت على دعم لندن للمساءلة الدولية، وضرورة وقف تدفق الأسلحة. لكن الأكثر وضوحاً ومكاشفةً وصدقاً وشجاعةً كان الموقف السعودي الذي عبّرت عنه وزارة الخارجية في بيانها الذي أشارت فيه إلى أساس المشكلة التي جعلت السودان يصل إلى هذه الأوضاع. البيان بعد إدانته واستنكاره الشديد لجرائم قوات الدعم السريع الأخيرة، طالبها بالوقف الفوري لانتهاكاتها، والالتزام بما ورد في إعلان جدة (الالتزام بحماية المدنيين في السودان) الموقّع بتاريخ 11 مايو 2023م.

البيان السعودي لم يقف عند ذلك، بل حدد السبب الرئيسي المسؤول عن أحداث السودان المأساوية، إذ يقول البيان «وتجدد المملكة تأكيد موقفها الداعي إلى وحدة السودان وأمنه واستقراره، وضرورة الحفاظ على مؤسساته الشرعية، ورفضها للتدخلات الخارجية واستمرار بعض الأطراف في إدخال السلاح غير الشرعي والمرتزقة والمقاتلين الأجانب، على الرغم من تأكيد هذه الأطراف على دعمها للحل السياسي، في سلوك يعد عاملاً رئيسياً في إطالة أمد الصراع ويزيد من استمرار معاناة شعب السودان الشقيق».

هذا بيان رسمي مبني على معلومات مؤكدة، قررت المملكة وضعه بهذه الصيغة لكي تفهم الأطراف التي تعنيها المملكة أن لعبتها مكشوفة تماماً، ومرفوضة بشكل قاطع، ولم يعد هناك متسع لاستمرارها. لغة البيانات السعودية لها دلالات مهمة أكدتها أحداث كثيرة سابقة، بعيدة وقريبة، وبالتالي على الأطراف المعنية أن تأخذها على محمل الجد قبل أن تقول المملكة «انتهى» مرة أخرى.