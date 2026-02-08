Sources from "Okaz" revealed that the management of Al-Qadisiyah Club has formed a fan council in several regions of the Kingdom, including the Al-Ahsa Governorate, tasked with supporting and assisting the Al-Qadisiyah team both within those regions and beyond, as part of an organizational plan prepared by the fan council that was appointed about three months ago.



The council is chaired by Abdullah Al-Yahya, the head of the Al-Qadisiyah Stand Knights, and includes in its membership Khalid Al-Balushi, the fans' relations officer, As'ad Al-Saad, the public relations officer, Walid Hazazi, the stand leader, and Faisal Masrahi, the supervisor of the stand knights.



The statement made by the president of Al-Fateh Club, Mansour Al-Afaleq, following the end of the match between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Fateh in the 21st round of the Roshen Saudi League, which took place at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, sparked the ire of several Al-Qadisiyah supporters, after he spoke about bringing fans from Al-Ahsa to support the Al-Qadisiyah team at the Dammam stadium, while also confirming that his club's fans are capable of filling the stands of Al-Fateh Stadium without any support from outside the Al-Ahsa Governorate.