كشفت مصادر «عكاظ» من داخل البيت القدساوي أن إدارة شركة نادي القادسية شكّلت مجلساً للجماهير في عدد من مناطق المملكة، من بينها محافظة الأحساء، تتولى مهمته دعم ومساندة الفريق القدساوي داخل تلك المناطق وخارجها، ضمن خطة تنظيمية أعدّها مجلس الجمهور الذي جرى تعيينه قبل نحو ثلاثة أشهر.


ويترأس المجلس عبدالله اليحيى، رئيس مجلس فرسان المدرج القدساوي، ويضم في عضويته خالد البلوشي مسؤول علاقات الجماهير، وأسعد السعد مسؤول العلاقات العامة، ووليد هزازي قائد المدرج، وفيصل مسرحي مشرف فرسان المدرج.


وكان تصريح رئيس نادي الفتح منصور العفالق، عقب نهاية مباراة القادسية والفتح ضمن الجولة الـ21 من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، التي أُقيمت على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، قد أثار حفيظة عدد من أنصار القادسية، بعدما تحدّث عن جلب جماهير من الأحساء لدعم فريق القادسية في ملعب الدمام، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن جماهير ناديه قادرة على ملء مدرجات ملعب الفتح دون أي مساندة من خارج محافظة الأحساء.