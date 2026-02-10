The producer of the series "Manaa," Dina Karim, denied any changes to the scenes involving the two actresses Hend Sabry and Maha Nassar following the recent disputes between them.

Script Modifications

She stated in a statement issued on her Facebook account: "I would like to confirm that the rumors surrounding the series 'Manaa' regarding any interventions in the script or changes to the dramatic lines are completely unfounded, and no interference has occurred in the course of the work."

She added: "I also confirm that any modifications to the script are solely the responsibility of the writer and the director, and I, as the producer, am the only one involved in this, within the framework of the professional norms."

She continued: "I would also like to commend the commitment of all the artists participating in the work, led by the great artist Hend Sabry, as the heroine of the work, which we have come to expect from her throughout her artistic journey, and I affirm that she is one of the pillars of soft power that we always take pride in."

She concluded her statement by saying: "I urge everyone to be accurate in what is published or circulated, and not to be swayed by rumors, while confirming the continuation of the work to present it to the audience in the best possible way, God willing."

Events of "Manaa"

The events of the series "Manaa" unfold in a thrilling and suspenseful context set in the 1980s, specifically in the Al-Batiniya neighborhood, revolving around a woman named "Gharam" who finds herself living alone with her three children after her husband, who was involved in drug trafficking, is murdered. Due to the pressing circumstances, she enters the world of the forbidden until she eventually becomes a drug dealer.

Hend Sabry stars in the series "Manaa" alongside several other stars, including: Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Khaled Selim, Mohamed Anwar, Maha Nassar, Huda El-Etreby, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Riad El-Khouly, Ahmed El-Shami, Karim Qassem, Mimi Jamal, and several guest stars. The series is written by Amr El-Daly and directed by Hussein El-Monbaawy.