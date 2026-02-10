نفت منتجة مسلسل «مناعة» دينا كريم، تغيير المشاهد التي تجمع الفنانتين هند صبري ومها نصار إثر الخلافات التي وقعت بينهما أخيراً.

تعديلات السيناريو

وقالت في بيان أصدرته على حسابها على فيسبوك: «أود التأكيد أن ما أُثير بشأن مسلسل «منّاعة» حول وجود تدخلات في السيناريو أو تغيير خطوط درامية هو عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، ولم يحدث أي تدخل في مسار العمل».

وأضافت: «كما أؤكد أن أي تعديلات على السيناريو يختص بها فقط كلٌّ من مؤلف العمل والمخرج، وأنا بصفتي المنتجة، دون غيرنا، وذلك في الإطار المهني المتعارف عليه».

وتابعت: «أود كذلك أن أشيد بالتزام جميع الفنانين المشاركين بالعمل وعلى رأسهم الفنانة الكبيرة هند صبري، بصفتها بطلة للعمل، وهو ما عهدناه منها على مدار رحلتها الفنية، وأؤكد أنها من أعمدة القوة الناعمة التي نفخر بها دائماً».

واختتمت بيانها بالقول: «أدعو الجميع الى تحري الدقة في ما يُنشر أو يتم تداوله، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات، مع التأكيد على استمرار العمل لتقديمه للجمهور في أفضل صورة ممكنة بإذن الله».

أحداث «منّاعة»

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «منّاعة» في إطار من الإثارة والتشويق في حقبة الثمانينات من القرن الماضي وبالتحديد في حي الباطنية حول سيدة تدعى «غرام» تجد نفسها تعيش بمفردها مع أطفالها الثلاثة بعد تعرض زوجها الذي كان يعمل في تجارة المخدرات للقتل، وبسبب الظروف الضاغطة تدخل في عالم الممنوعات حتى تصبح لاحقاً تاجرة مخدرات.

ويشارك هند صبري في بطولة مسلسل «منّاعة» عدد من النجوم، بينهم: أحمد خالد صالح وخالد سليم ومحمد أنور ومها نصار وهدى الإتربي ومحمد علي رزق ورياض الخولي وأحمد الشامي وكريم قاسم وميمي جمال وعدد من ضيوف الشرف، وهو من تأليف عمرو الدالي وإخراج حسين المنباوي.