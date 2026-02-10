كشف اليوتيوبر الأمريكي الشهير جيمي دونالدسون، المعروف باسم مستر بيست MrBeast، خسارته ملايين الدولارات أثناء تصوير أحد أضخم فيديوهاته على متن يخته؛ بسبب ظهور نسر أصلع محمي قانونياً في موقع التصوير.
نسر أصلع
روى مستر بيست خلال ظهوره في حلقة خاصة من برنامج «ذا تونايت شو» مع الإعلامي جيمي فالون، تفاصيل الحادثة التي تحولت لاحقاً إلى درس مكلف في القوانين البيئية.
وقال مستر بيست: كنت أصوّر فيديو أمنح فيه أحد المشاركين يختاً، مع تحدٍّ لمنع 20 مدفعاً من إغراقه، مضيفاً: قبل أن نبدأ بإطلاق المدافع، كنا قد أنفقنا ملايين الدولارات على الإنتاج، ثم لاحظ أحد أفراد الفريق وجود نسر أصلع بالقرب من المكان.
وأوضح بأنه لم يكن يعلم أن إحداث ضوضاء عالية بالقرب من أعشاش النسور الصلعاء يُعد مخالفة قانونية خطيرة، نظراً إلى كون هذا النوع من الطيور محمياً بموجب القوانين الفيدرالية الأمريكية.
جريمة فيدرالية
وتابع مازحاً: «سألتهم إن كان بإمكاننا نقل العش، فأخبروني أن ذلك جريمة فيدرالية».
وأشار إلى أن فريق العمل اضطر إلى وقف التصوير بالكامل، وحزم المعدات، والانتقال إلى بحيرة أخرى، ما تسبب في خسائر مالية كبيرة وتأخير الإنتاج، مضيفاً: الآن أصبحت أعرف كيف أتحقق من المنطقة بحثاً عن النسور الصلعاء قبل التصوير.
Famous American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, revealed that he lost millions of dollars while filming one of his biggest videos on his yacht due to the presence of a legally protected bald eagle at the filming location.
Bald Eagle
MrBeast recounted during a special appearance on "The Tonight Show" with host Jimmy Fallon the details of the incident that later turned into an expensive lesson in environmental laws.
MrBeast said: I was filming a video where I was giving one of the participants a yacht, with a challenge to prevent 20 cannons from sinking it. He added: Before we started firing the cannons, we had already spent millions of dollars on production, then one of the crew members noticed a bald eagle nearby.
He explained that he did not know that making loud noises near bald eagle nests is considered a serious legal violation, as this type of bird is protected under U.S. federal laws.
Federal Crime
He continued jokingly: "I asked them if we could move the nest, and they told me that was a federal crime."
He pointed out that the crew had to completely stop filming, pack up the equipment, and move to another lake, which caused significant financial losses and delayed production, adding: Now I know how to check the area for bald eagles before filming.