Famous American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, revealed that he lost millions of dollars while filming one of his biggest videos on his yacht due to the presence of a legally protected bald eagle at the filming location.

Bald Eagle

MrBeast recounted during a special appearance on "The Tonight Show" with host Jimmy Fallon the details of the incident that later turned into an expensive lesson in environmental laws.

MrBeast said: I was filming a video where I was giving one of the participants a yacht, with a challenge to prevent 20 cannons from sinking it. He added: Before we started firing the cannons, we had already spent millions of dollars on production, then one of the crew members noticed a bald eagle nearby.

He explained that he did not know that making loud noises near bald eagle nests is considered a serious legal violation, as this type of bird is protected under U.S. federal laws.

Federal Crime

He continued jokingly: "I asked them if we could move the nest, and they told me that was a federal crime."

He pointed out that the crew had to completely stop filming, pack up the equipment, and move to another lake, which caused significant financial losses and delayed production, adding: Now I know how to check the area for bald eagles before filming.