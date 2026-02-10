كشف اليوتيوبر الأمريكي الشهير جيمي دونالدسون، المعروف باسم مستر بيست MrBeast، خسارته ملايين الدولارات أثناء تصوير أحد أضخم فيديوهاته على متن يخته؛ بسبب ظهور نسر أصلع محمي قانونياً في موقع التصوير.

نسر أصلع

روى مستر بيست خلال ظهوره في حلقة خاصة من برنامج «ذا تونايت شو» مع الإعلامي جيمي فالون، تفاصيل الحادثة التي تحولت لاحقاً إلى درس مكلف في القوانين البيئية.

وقال مستر بيست: كنت أصوّر فيديو أمنح فيه أحد المشاركين يختاً، مع تحدٍّ لمنع 20 مدفعاً من إغراقه، مضيفاً: قبل أن نبدأ بإطلاق المدافع، كنا قد أنفقنا ملايين الدولارات على الإنتاج، ثم لاحظ أحد أفراد الفريق وجود نسر أصلع بالقرب من المكان.

وأوضح بأنه لم يكن يعلم أن إحداث ضوضاء عالية بالقرب من أعشاش النسور الصلعاء يُعد مخالفة قانونية خطيرة، نظراً إلى كون هذا النوع من الطيور محمياً بموجب القوانين الفيدرالية الأمريكية.

جريمة فيدرالية

وتابع مازحاً: «سألتهم إن كان بإمكاننا نقل العش، فأخبروني أن ذلك جريمة فيدرالية».

وأشار إلى أن فريق العمل اضطر إلى وقف التصوير بالكامل، وحزم المعدات، والانتقال إلى بحيرة أخرى، ما تسبب في خسائر مالية كبيرة وتأخير الإنتاج، مضيفاً: الآن أصبحت أعرف كيف أتحقق من المنطقة بحثاً عن النسور الصلعاء قبل التصوير.