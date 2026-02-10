أعلن فريق من العلماء في جامعة ترينتو الإيطالية اكتشاف أول دليل قاطع على وجود أنبوب حمم بركاني فارغ وضخم تحت سطح كوكب الزهرة، في منطقة نيكس مونس، التي تحمل اسم آلهة الليل في الأساطير اليونانية.

وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة في مجلة Nature Communications، يبلغ قطر هذا الأنبوب البركاني نحو كيلومتر واحد (1000 متر)، بينما يصل سمك السقف الصخري فوقه إلى 150 متراً على الأقل.

ووفقاً للدراسة الإيطالية، يمتد الفراغ الداخلي الفارغ إلى عمق لا يقل عن 375 متراً، ويمتد الهيكل الجوفي لمسافة 300 متر على الأقل من فتحة السقف السطحية التي تكشف عنه.

تم التوصل إلى هذا الاكتشاف من خلال إعادة تحليل دقيق لصور الرادار الاصطناعي التي التقطتها مركبة ماجلان التابعة لناسا بين عامي 1990 و1992، باستخدام تقنية تصوير متطورة طورها الباحثون أنفسهم للكشف عن التجاويف الجوفية القريبة من فتحات السقف البركانية.


من جانبه، قال البروفيسور لورينزو بروتزوني، قائد الفريق رئيس مختبر الاستشعار عن بعد في جامعة ترينتو: «لقد كشفت تحليلاتنا وجود قناة جوفية كبيرة ومفتوحة في منطقة نيكس مونس».

وأضاف: «نعتقد أنها أنبوب حمم بركاني، بقطر يقارب كيلومتر واحد، وسقف سمكه لا يقل عن 150 متراً، وفراغ داخلي بعمق لا يقل عن 375 متراً، هذا أول دليل مباشر على وجود مثل هذه الهياكل على كوكب الزهرة».


وتعد أنفاق الحمم البركانية طبيعية تتشكل عندما تتدفق الحمم البركانية الساخنة ثم تبرد وتتصلب من الخارج، بينما تستمر الحمم السائلة في التدفق داخلها، فتترك تجويفاً فارغاً بعد انتهاء النشاط البركاني، وتوجد هذه الأنابيب على الأرض مثل كهوف هزال في هاواي وكهوف كازومورا في اليابان، وعلى القمر، ويُعتقد أنها موجودة على المريخ.


ويُعد كوكب الزهرة أكثر الكواكب نشاطاً بركانياً في النظام الشمسي، إذ تغطي البراكين والحمم المتجمدة نحو 80% من سطحه. ومع ذلك، فإن الغلاف الجوي الكثيف جداً ضغط 92 ضعف الضغط الأرضي، والحرارة القاسية نحو 460 درجة مئوية تجعل الدراسة المباشرة صعبة للغاية.