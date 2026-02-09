استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في الدرعية مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية الأمير ويليام أمير ويلز.

واصطحب ولي العهد الضيف الأمير ويليام بجولة في الدرعية، مهد انطلاق الدولة السعودية وعاصمة الدولة السعودية الأولى.

وشملت الجولة استعراض الطراز المعماري النجدي في حيّ الطريف التاريخي، حيث اطلع أمير ويلز على قصور أئمة وأمراء الدولة السعودية الأولى، كما تم التقاط صورة تذكارية من أمام قصر سلوى، أحد القصور التاريخية الذي كان مركزًا للحُكم في عهد الدولة السعودية الأولى.

وتضمّنت الزيارة عرضًا للمخطط الرئيس لمشروع الدرعية.