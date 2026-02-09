Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Crown Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Prince William, Duke of Cornwall, in Diriyah this evening (Monday).

The Crown Prince accompanied the guest, Prince William, on a tour of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Saudi state and the capital of the first Saudi state.

The tour included a showcase of the Najdi architectural style in the historic At-Turaif district, where the Duke of Cornwall was introduced to the palaces of the Imams and princes of the first Saudi state. A commemorative photo was also taken in front of Salwa Palace, one of the historical palaces that served as a center of governance during the era of the first Saudi state.

The visit included a presentation of the master plan for the Diriyah project.