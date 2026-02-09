The Yemeni Minister of State and Mayor of the Capital, Sana'a, Major General Abdulghani Jamil, confirmed that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, is the true support and strategic depth for Yemen. He pointed out that its efforts in calming the situation stem from a sincere desire to stop the bloodshed of Yemenis and end their suffering.

Jamil stated in an interview with "Okaz" that Yemenis highly appreciate Saudi Arabia's positions in support of constitutional legitimacy and its strategic patience in dealing with the Houthi intransigence, in pursuit of a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen's sovereignty and unity.

Major General Jamil addressed several important topics in the following dialogue:

Sana'a in the Hearts of Its People

• We congratulate you on your appointment as Minister of State and Mayor of the Capital. How is the situation in Sana'a today?

•• We ask God for assistance, and Sana'a today, with great sorrow, is living under the weight of the Houthi project in every sense of the word, which is alien to the identity and culture of Yemenis. Sana'a is currently an occupied city, stripped of its political decision and will, and its residents suffer from systematic restrictions on livelihoods and freedoms. However, we affirm that this situation is temporary; Sana'a in the hearts of its people still pulses with the spirit of the republic and awaits the moment it regains its glory as the capital for all Yemenis.

• What does the Yemeni citizen aspire to in the future?

•• The Yemeni citizen aspires to a future characterized by a state of law and order, a state of equal citizenship that does not differentiate between one Yemeni and another based on lineage or region. The future we seek is the restoration of the state and its institutions, directing efforts towards development and construction instead of the wars waged by the Houthi group, so that Yemen can return to being happy, stable, and contributing to the security and stability of its neighbors and the region.

اللواء عبدالغني جميل مع السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر. (عكاظ)

A Sincere Desire to Stop the Bloodshed

• What is your vision for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to calm the situation in Yemen?

•• Our brotherly Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his loyal Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and distinguished leader Mohammed bin Salman, is the true support and strategic depth for Yemen. Its efforts in calming the situation stem from a sincere desire to stop the bloodshed of Yemenis and end their suffering. We highly appreciate Saudi Arabia's positions in support of constitutional legitimacy and its strategic patience in dealing with the Houthi intransigence, in pursuit of a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen's sovereignty and unity.

The White Arms of Saudi Arabia

• How do you evaluate the efforts and support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program to secure the needs of the Yemeni people?

•• The support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Yemen Reconstruction Program, which is led and supervised by my brother and friend, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, is evaluated on the ground through more than 268 development projects and initiatives across all liberated governorates in various sectors. The King Salman Center and the Reconstruction Program are the white arms of Saudi Arabia in Yemen. The King Salman Center has covered a vast humanitarian gap and prevented humanitarian disasters in various governorates, while the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has laid the foundation for the future through vital projects in health, education, and energy.

This support has not been mere relief; it has been a "rescue" and support, standing by Yemen and Yemenis in every hardship they have faced at all turns and stages. The positions have proven that great Saudi Arabia is a loyal neighbor and a strategic ally for us as Yemenis. Words of thanks and praise today cannot adequately express what Saudi Arabia, its king, crown prince, government, and people have provided and continue to provide for us as Yemenis. May God prolong its glory.

Convergence in Describing the Obstructionist

• Does the Yemeni issue still enjoy the necessary international momentum, and how do you see the international community's engagement?

•• The international community is making efforts, but sometimes they lack firmness and converge in describing the true obstructionist of peace. It is true that the Yemeni issue is still present on the international agenda, but we need the major powers to exert real and tangible pressure on the Houthis to comply with international resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2216. The special treatment of the Houthis makes us as Yemenis see the international community standing by them.

The Night of Injustice is Short

• What messages would you like to convey to the Yemeni people, especially regarding their future and a dignified life like that of the peoples of the world?

•• My message to the Yemeni people, particularly in the capital, is that the night of injustice is short, and the republic is our destiny and our only refuge. Be optimistic, for our unity behind our constitutional legitimacy and with the support of our brothers in the coalition led by Saudi Arabia is the only way to achieve a dignified life that befits your sacrifices, a life characterized by security, just like the peoples who have shaken off the dust of wars and moved towards the future.

Enhancing Internal Unity

• What are your expectations for the Riyadh Conference for southern leaders and figures?

•• We appreciate every effort that brings Yemenis to the dialogue table. The southern Riyadh conference represents an important step to enhance internal unity under the umbrella of the Presidential Leadership Council. We expect it to produce a vision that strengthens national cohesion and prevents opportunities for those who seek to harm Yemen and its unity and stability, as the stability of the south is the fundamental pillar for restoring the north and liberating the capital, Sana'a.

• How do you view the future?

•• I see it with optimism despite the difficulties. History tells us that Yemen gets sick but does not die. I envision a strong federal Yemen, reconciled with itself and its neighbors, a Yemen that builds its people with their minds and hands, and where Sana'a returns to being a beacon of knowledge and coexistence for all Yemenis.