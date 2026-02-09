أكد وزير الدولة اليمني أمين العاصمة صنعاء اللواء عبدالغني جميل، أن السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هي السند الحقيقي والعمق الإستراتيجي لليمن. ولفت إلى أن جهودها في التهدئة تنبع من حرص صادق على حقن دماء اليمنيين وإنهاء معاناتهم.
وقال جميل، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، إن اليمنيين يثمنون عالياً مواقف السعودية مع الشرعية الدستورية وصبرها الإستراتيجي في التعامل مع تعنت الحوثيين، سعياً للوصول إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يحفظ لليمن سيادته ووحدته.
وتطرق اللواء جميل، إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:
صنعاء في وجدان أهلها
• نبارك لكم الثقة بتعيينكم وزيراً للدولة أميناً للعاصمة.. كيف هو حال صنعاء اليوم؟
•• نسأل الله العون، وصنعاء اليوم وبأسف شديد، تعيش تحت وطأة المشروع الحوثي بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، وهو مشروع غريب عن هوية اليمنيين وثقافتهم. وصنعاء اليوم مدينة محتلة بقرارها وإرادتها السياسية، ويعاني سكانها من تضييق ممنهج في الأرزاق والحريات، لكننا نؤكد، أن هذا الوضع طارئ، فصنعاء في وجدان أهلها لا تزال تنبض بالجمهورية، وتنتظر اللحظة التي تستعيد فيها ألقها كعاصمة لكل اليمنيين.
• ما الذي ينشده المواطن اليمني في المستقبل؟
•• المواطن اليمني ينشد مستقبلاً تسوده دولة النظام والقانون، دولة المواطنة المتساوية التي لا تفرق بين يمني وآخر بناءً على سلالة أو منطقة، والمستقبل الذي ننشده هو استعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها، وتوجيه الجهود نحو التنمية والبناء بدلاً من الحروب التي تشنها الجماعة الحوثية ليعود اليمن سعيداً ومستقراً ومساهماً في أمن واستقرار جيرانه ومنطقته.
اللواء عبدالغني جميل مع السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر. (عكاظ)
حرص صادق على حقن الدماء
• ما رؤيتكم للجهود التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل تهدئة الأوضاع في اليمن؟
•• السعودية الشقيقة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد الفذ الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هي السند الحقيقي والعمق الإستراتيجي لليمن، وجهودها في التهدئة تنبع من حرص صادق على حقن دماء اليمنيين وإنهاء معاناتهم، ونحن نثمن عالياً مواقف السعودية مع الشرعية الدستورية وصبرها الإستراتيجي في التعامل مع تعنت الحوثيين، سعياً للوصول إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يحفظ لليمن سيادته ووحدته.
الأذرع البيضاء للسعودية
• كيف تقيمون جهود ودعم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، والبرنامج السعودي للتنمية والإعمار من أجل تأمين متطلبات الشعب اليمني؟
•• دعم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة وبرنامج إعمار اليمن، الذي يرأسه ويشرف عليه أخي وصديقي مهندس الدبلوماسية السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر، الميدان هو من يقيمه من خلال أكثر من 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية في عموم المحافظات المحررة في كل القطاعات. ومركز الملك سلمان وبرنامج الإعمار أذرع بيضاء للسعودية في اليمن، فمركز الملك سلمان غطّى فجوة إنسانية هائلة ومنع حدوث كوارث إنسانية في مختلف المحافظات، أما البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن فوضع حجر الأساس للمستقبل من خلال مشاريع حيوية في الصحة، والتعليم، والطاقة.
هذا الدعم لم يكن مجرد إغاثة، بل «فزعة» وإسناد ووقوف إلى جانب اليمن واليمنيين في كل محنة تعرضوا لها في كل المنعطفات والمراحل، فلقد أثبتت المواقف أن السعودية العظمى هي الجار الوفي والسند الإستراتيجي لنا كيمنيين، فكلمات الشكر والثناء اليوم لا يمكن أن تفي السعودية وملكها وولي عهدها وحكومتها وشعبها بما قدمته وتقدمه لنا كيمنيين، أدام الله عزها.
التماهي في توصيف المعرقل
• هل ما زالت القضية اليمنية تحظى بالزخم الدولي المطلوب، وكيف ترون تعاطي المجتمع الدولي؟
•• المجتمع الدولي يبذل جهوداً، لكنها أحياناً تتسم بعدم الحزم والتماهي في توصيف المعرقل الحقيقي للسلام، وصحيح أن القضية اليمنية لا تزال حاضرة في الأجندة الدولية، لكننا نحتاج من القوى الكبرى ضغطاً حقيقياً وملموساً على الحوثيين للانصياع للقرارات الدولية، وعلى رأسها القرار 2216. والتعامل الخاص مع الحوثيين يجعلنا كيمنيين نرى المجتمع الدولي يقف إلى جانبهم.
ليل الظلم قصير
• ما رسائلكم التي تودون إيصالها للشعب اليمني؟ وخصوصاً ما يتعلق بمستقبله والحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.
•• رسالتي للشعب اليمني وفي أمانة العاصمة تحديداً أن ليل الظلم قصير، والجمهورية هي قدرنا وملاذنا الوحيد، واستبشروا خيراً، فإنّ تكاتفنا خلف شرعيتنا الدستورية وبدعم أشقائنا في التحالف بقيادة السعودية هو السبيل الوحيد لنيل حياة كريمة تليق بتضحياتكم، حياة يسودها الأمان كما هو حال الشعوب التي نفضت غبار الحروب وانطلقت نحو المستقبل.
تعزيز وحدة الصف الداخلي
• ما توقعاتكم لمؤتمر الرياض للقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية؟
•• ننظر بتقدير لكل جهد يجمع اليمنيين على طاولة الحوار، ومؤتمر الرياض الجنوبي الجنوبي يمثل خطوة مهمة لتعزيز وحدة الصف الداخلي تحت مظلة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ونتوقع أن يخرج برؤية تعزز التلاحم الوطني، وتفوت الفرصة على المتربصين باليمن ووحدته واستقراره، فاستقرار الجنوب هو الركيزة الأساسية لاستعادة الشمال وتحرير العاصمة صنعاء.
• كيف تنظرون للمستقبل؟
•• أراه بعين التفاؤل رغم الصعاب. التاريخ يخبرنا أن اليمن يمرض لكنه لا يموت، وأرى يمناً اتحادياً قوياً، متصالحاً مع ذاته ومع جيرانه، يمناً يبني الإنسان فيه بعقله وسواعده، وتعود فيه صنعاء منارة للعلم والتعايش لكل اليمنيين.
The Yemeni Minister of State and Mayor of the Capital, Sana'a, Major General Abdulghani Jamil, confirmed that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, is the true support and strategic depth for Yemen. He pointed out that its efforts in calming the situation stem from a sincere desire to stop the bloodshed of Yemenis and end their suffering.
Jamil stated in an interview with "Okaz" that Yemenis highly appreciate Saudi Arabia's positions in support of constitutional legitimacy and its strategic patience in dealing with the Houthi intransigence, in pursuit of a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen's sovereignty and unity.
Major General Jamil addressed several important topics in the following dialogue:
Sana'a in the Hearts of Its People
• We congratulate you on your appointment as Minister of State and Mayor of the Capital. How is the situation in Sana'a today?
•• We ask God for assistance, and Sana'a today, with great sorrow, is living under the weight of the Houthi project in every sense of the word, which is alien to the identity and culture of Yemenis. Sana'a is currently an occupied city, stripped of its political decision and will, and its residents suffer from systematic restrictions on livelihoods and freedoms. However, we affirm that this situation is temporary; Sana'a in the hearts of its people still pulses with the spirit of the republic and awaits the moment it regains its glory as the capital for all Yemenis.
• What does the Yemeni citizen aspire to in the future?
•• The Yemeni citizen aspires to a future characterized by a state of law and order, a state of equal citizenship that does not differentiate between one Yemeni and another based on lineage or region. The future we seek is the restoration of the state and its institutions, directing efforts towards development and construction instead of the wars waged by the Houthi group, so that Yemen can return to being happy, stable, and contributing to the security and stability of its neighbors and the region.
A Sincere Desire to Stop the Bloodshed
• What is your vision for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to calm the situation in Yemen?
•• Our brotherly Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his loyal Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and distinguished leader Mohammed bin Salman, is the true support and strategic depth for Yemen. Its efforts in calming the situation stem from a sincere desire to stop the bloodshed of Yemenis and end their suffering. We highly appreciate Saudi Arabia's positions in support of constitutional legitimacy and its strategic patience in dealing with the Houthi intransigence, in pursuit of a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen's sovereignty and unity.
The White Arms of Saudi Arabia
• How do you evaluate the efforts and support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program to secure the needs of the Yemeni people?
•• The support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Yemen Reconstruction Program, which is led and supervised by my brother and friend, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, is evaluated on the ground through more than 268 development projects and initiatives across all liberated governorates in various sectors. The King Salman Center and the Reconstruction Program are the white arms of Saudi Arabia in Yemen. The King Salman Center has covered a vast humanitarian gap and prevented humanitarian disasters in various governorates, while the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has laid the foundation for the future through vital projects in health, education, and energy.
This support has not been mere relief; it has been a "rescue" and support, standing by Yemen and Yemenis in every hardship they have faced at all turns and stages. The positions have proven that great Saudi Arabia is a loyal neighbor and a strategic ally for us as Yemenis. Words of thanks and praise today cannot adequately express what Saudi Arabia, its king, crown prince, government, and people have provided and continue to provide for us as Yemenis. May God prolong its glory.
Convergence in Describing the Obstructionist
• Does the Yemeni issue still enjoy the necessary international momentum, and how do you see the international community's engagement?
•• The international community is making efforts, but sometimes they lack firmness and converge in describing the true obstructionist of peace. It is true that the Yemeni issue is still present on the international agenda, but we need the major powers to exert real and tangible pressure on the Houthis to comply with international resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2216. The special treatment of the Houthis makes us as Yemenis see the international community standing by them.
The Night of Injustice is Short
• What messages would you like to convey to the Yemeni people, especially regarding their future and a dignified life like that of the peoples of the world?
•• My message to the Yemeni people, particularly in the capital, is that the night of injustice is short, and the republic is our destiny and our only refuge. Be optimistic, for our unity behind our constitutional legitimacy and with the support of our brothers in the coalition led by Saudi Arabia is the only way to achieve a dignified life that befits your sacrifices, a life characterized by security, just like the peoples who have shaken off the dust of wars and moved towards the future.
Enhancing Internal Unity
• What are your expectations for the Riyadh Conference for southern leaders and figures?
•• We appreciate every effort that brings Yemenis to the dialogue table. The southern Riyadh conference represents an important step to enhance internal unity under the umbrella of the Presidential Leadership Council. We expect it to produce a vision that strengthens national cohesion and prevents opportunities for those who seek to harm Yemen and its unity and stability, as the stability of the south is the fundamental pillar for restoring the north and liberating the capital, Sana'a.
• How do you view the future?
•• I see it with optimism despite the difficulties. History tells us that Yemen gets sick but does not die. I envision a strong federal Yemen, reconciled with itself and its neighbors, a Yemen that builds its people with their minds and hands, and where Sana'a returns to being a beacon of knowledge and coexistence for all Yemenis.