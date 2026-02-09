أكد وزير الدولة اليمني أمين العاصمة صنعاء اللواء عبدالغني جميل، أن السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هي السند الحقيقي والعمق الإستراتيجي لليمن. ولفت إلى أن جهودها في التهدئة تنبع من حرص صادق على حقن دماء اليمنيين وإنهاء معاناتهم.

وقال جميل، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، إن اليمنيين يثمنون عالياً مواقف السعودية مع الشرعية الدستورية وصبرها الإستراتيجي في التعامل مع تعنت الحوثيين، سعياً للوصول إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يحفظ لليمن سيادته ووحدته.

وتطرق اللواء جميل، إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:

صنعاء في وجدان أهلها

• نبارك لكم الثقة بتعيينكم وزيراً للدولة أميناً للعاصمة.. كيف هو حال صنعاء اليوم؟

•• نسأل الله العون، وصنعاء اليوم وبأسف شديد، تعيش تحت وطأة المشروع الحوثي بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، وهو مشروع غريب عن هوية اليمنيين وثقافتهم. وصنعاء اليوم مدينة محتلة بقرارها وإرادتها السياسية، ويعاني سكانها من تضييق ممنهج في الأرزاق والحريات، لكننا نؤكد، أن هذا الوضع طارئ، فصنعاء في وجدان أهلها لا تزال تنبض بالجمهورية، وتنتظر اللحظة التي تستعيد فيها ألقها كعاصمة لكل اليمنيين.

• ما الذي ينشده المواطن اليمني في المستقبل؟

•• المواطن اليمني ينشد مستقبلاً تسوده دولة النظام والقانون، دولة المواطنة المتساوية التي لا تفرق بين يمني وآخر بناءً على سلالة أو منطقة، والمستقبل الذي ننشده هو استعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها، وتوجيه الجهود نحو التنمية والبناء بدلاً من الحروب التي تشنها الجماعة الحوثية ليعود اليمن سعيداً ومستقراً ومساهماً في أمن واستقرار جيرانه ومنطقته.

اللواء عبدالغني جميل مع السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر. (عكاظ)

حرص صادق على حقن الدماء

• ما رؤيتكم للجهود التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل تهدئة الأوضاع في اليمن؟

•• السعودية الشقيقة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد الفذ الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هي السند الحقيقي والعمق الإستراتيجي لليمن، وجهودها في التهدئة تنبع من حرص صادق على حقن دماء اليمنيين وإنهاء معاناتهم، ونحن نثمن عالياً مواقف السعودية مع الشرعية الدستورية وصبرها الإستراتيجي في التعامل مع تعنت الحوثيين، سعياً للوصول إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يحفظ لليمن سيادته ووحدته.

الأذرع البيضاء للسعودية

• كيف تقيمون جهود ودعم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، والبرنامج السعودي للتنمية والإعمار من أجل تأمين متطلبات الشعب اليمني؟

•• دعم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة وبرنامج إعمار اليمن، الذي يرأسه ويشرف عليه أخي وصديقي مهندس الدبلوماسية السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر، الميدان هو من يقيمه من خلال أكثر من 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية في عموم المحافظات المحررة في كل القطاعات. ومركز الملك سلمان وبرنامج الإعمار أذرع بيضاء للسعودية في اليمن، فمركز الملك سلمان غطّى فجوة إنسانية هائلة ومنع حدوث كوارث إنسانية في مختلف المحافظات، أما البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن فوضع حجر الأساس للمستقبل من خلال مشاريع حيوية في الصحة، والتعليم، والطاقة.

هذا الدعم لم يكن مجرد إغاثة، بل «فزعة» وإسناد ووقوف إلى جانب اليمن واليمنيين في كل محنة تعرضوا لها في كل المنعطفات والمراحل، فلقد أثبتت المواقف أن السعودية العظمى هي الجار الوفي والسند الإستراتيجي لنا كيمنيين، فكلمات الشكر والثناء اليوم لا يمكن أن تفي السعودية وملكها وولي عهدها وحكومتها وشعبها بما قدمته وتقدمه لنا كيمنيين، أدام الله عزها.

التماهي في توصيف المعرقل

• هل ما زالت القضية اليمنية تحظى بالزخم الدولي المطلوب، وكيف ترون تعاطي المجتمع الدولي؟

•• المجتمع الدولي يبذل جهوداً، لكنها أحياناً تتسم بعدم الحزم والتماهي في توصيف المعرقل الحقيقي للسلام، وصحيح أن القضية اليمنية لا تزال حاضرة في الأجندة الدولية، لكننا نحتاج من القوى الكبرى ضغطاً حقيقياً وملموساً على الحوثيين للانصياع للقرارات الدولية، وعلى رأسها القرار 2216. والتعامل الخاص مع الحوثيين يجعلنا كيمنيين نرى المجتمع الدولي يقف إلى جانبهم.

ليل الظلم قصير

• ما رسائلكم التي تودون إيصالها للشعب اليمني؟ وخصوصاً ما يتعلق بمستقبله والحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.

•• رسالتي للشعب اليمني وفي أمانة العاصمة تحديداً أن ليل الظلم قصير، والجمهورية هي قدرنا وملاذنا الوحيد، واستبشروا خيراً، فإنّ تكاتفنا خلف شرعيتنا الدستورية وبدعم أشقائنا في التحالف بقيادة السعودية هو السبيل الوحيد لنيل حياة كريمة تليق بتضحياتكم، حياة يسودها الأمان كما هو حال الشعوب التي نفضت غبار الحروب وانطلقت نحو المستقبل.

تعزيز وحدة الصف الداخلي

• ما توقعاتكم لمؤتمر الرياض للقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية؟

•• ننظر بتقدير لكل جهد يجمع اليمنيين على طاولة الحوار، ومؤتمر الرياض الجنوبي الجنوبي يمثل خطوة مهمة لتعزيز وحدة الصف الداخلي تحت مظلة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ونتوقع أن يخرج برؤية تعزز التلاحم الوطني، وتفوت الفرصة على المتربصين باليمن ووحدته واستقراره، فاستقرار الجنوب هو الركيزة الأساسية لاستعادة الشمال وتحرير العاصمة صنعاء.

• كيف تنظرون للمستقبل؟

•• أراه بعين التفاؤل رغم الصعاب. التاريخ يخبرنا أن اليمن يمرض لكنه لا يموت، وأرى يمناً اتحادياً قوياً، متصالحاً مع ذاته ومع جيرانه، يمناً يبني الإنسان فيه بعقله وسواعده، وتعود فيه صنعاء منارة للعلم والتعايش لكل اليمنيين.