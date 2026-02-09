استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم (الإثنين) مدير جوازات المنطقة المعين حديثاً العميد محمد سعد العطني، وذلك بحضور اللواء عبدالقادر عبدالله العبدالقادر مدير جوازات المنطقة السابق.


وهنّأ أمير منطقة الباحة العميد العطني بمناسبة تعيينه مديراً لجوازات المنطقة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهامه.


كما أعرب الأمير حسام بن سعود عن شكره للواء العبدالقادر على ما قدّمه من جهود خلال فترة عمله السابقة، سائلاً الله له التوفيق.