The Governor of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received today (Monday) the newly appointed Director of Passports for the region, Brigadier General Mohammed Saad Al-Otani, in his office, in the presence of Major General Abdulqader Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, the former Director of Passports for the region.



The Governor of Al-Baha Region congratulated Brigadier General Al-Otani on his appointment as the Director of Passports for the region, wishing him success and prosperity in carrying out his duties.



Prince Hussam bin Saud also expressed his gratitude to Major General Al-Abdulqader for his efforts during his previous tenure, asking God to grant him success.