استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم (الإثنين) مدير جوازات المنطقة المعين حديثاً العميد محمد سعد العطني، وذلك بحضور اللواء عبدالقادر عبدالله العبدالقادر مدير جوازات المنطقة السابق.
وهنّأ أمير منطقة الباحة العميد العطني بمناسبة تعيينه مديراً لجوازات المنطقة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهامه.
كما أعرب الأمير حسام بن سعود عن شكره للواء العبدالقادر على ما قدّمه من جهود خلال فترة عمله السابقة، سائلاً الله له التوفيق.
The Governor of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received today (Monday) the newly appointed Director of Passports for the region, Brigadier General Mohammed Saad Al-Otani, in his office, in the presence of Major General Abdulqader Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, the former Director of Passports for the region.
The Governor of Al-Baha Region congratulated Brigadier General Al-Otani on his appointment as the Director of Passports for the region, wishing him success and prosperity in carrying out his duties.
Prince Hussam bin Saud also expressed his gratitude to Major General Al-Abdulqader for his efforts during his previous tenure, asking God to grant him success.