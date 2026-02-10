- تشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بكل ما يتصل بمادة الأسبستوس ومتابعة حظرها.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the phone call that took place between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, as well as the discussions held by the Crown Prince with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Federal Minister of the Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz during their official visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



In this context, the Council noted the positive outcomes of the two visits, reflecting the strength of the shared relations and the desire to enhance them at various levels, as well as the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed with the Turkish side, and between the public and private sectors in the Kingdom and Germany, to expand the scope of cooperation and bilateral coordination in several areas that serve mutual interests and benefits and support developmental priorities.



On the local front, the Council of Ministers approved the agreement for the high-speed electric train connection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Qatar, and the formation of a permanent committee concerned with all matters related to asbestos and monitoring its ban.



Call for adherence to the ceasefire terms in Gaza



The Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers followed the current developments in the regional arena, and the efforts made by the Kingdom to communicate with members of the international community to support the security and stability of the region, and to call for the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and fully implementing its terms, and moving forward towards a political horizon that embodies an independent Palestinian state.



Support for paths of bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Syria



The Council affirmed its support for the outcomes of the meeting of the "International Coalition to Defeat ISIS," which was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; emphasizing the importance of continuing international efforts and taking practical steps to combat cross-border terrorism and what it represents as a direct threat to the security and stability of communities.



The Council praised the efforts made to support the paths of bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic, including a Saudi delegation's visit to Damascus aimed at launching strategic projects and contracts in the sectors of aviation, communications, water, industry, and education; which will contribute to enhancing infrastructure and driving economic growth in this brotherly country.



The Kingdom wins the presidency of the International Institute of Internal Auditors



The Council of Ministers commended the contents of the fifth edition of the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026, which was organized by the Kingdom in partnership with the International Monetary Fund; aiming to solidify international cooperation, encourage economic and financial reforms, and enable emerging economies to deal with global changes in a way that achieves comprehensive and sustainable growth.



The Council considered the Kingdom's winning the presidency of the "Board of Directors of the International Institute of Internal Auditors" for the term (2027 - 2028) as a confirmation of its interest in supporting joint cooperation with international organizations at various levels and enhancing leadership in this field.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and it reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Councils of Political and Security Affairs, and Economic and Development Affairs, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Energy - or his representative - to negotiate with the Jordanian and Turkish sides regarding the draft framework agreement and the draft cooperation agreement in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear and atomic energy between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Government of the Republic of Turkey, and to sign them.



- Approving two agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Government of Mongolia regarding mutual exemption from short-stay visas for holders of diplomatic, special, official, and service passports.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture in the Republic of Uzbekistan.



- Approving the agreement for the high-speed electric train connection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Qatar.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the Syrian Arab Republic for cooperation in health fields.



- Authorizing the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey - or his representative - to negotiate with the Yemeni side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Geological Survey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority in the Republic of Yemen for geological technical and scientific cooperation, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Head of State Security - or his representative - to negotiate with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Financial Investigations Department at the State Security Presidency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations represented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and to sign it.



- Approving the organizational arrangements for the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.



- Forming a permanent committee concerned with all matters related to asbestos and monitoring its ban.



- Approving the final accounts of the universities (Qassim, Shuqra, and Najran) for previous financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Saudi Broadcasting and Television Authority, the Public Authority for the Preservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea, the Real Estate Development Fund, and the University of Hail.



Promotion:



Approval of the promotion of Farhan bin Khalaf bin Ahmed Al-Mutrefi to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (14th) rank in the Ministry of Energy.