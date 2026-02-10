- تشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بكل ما يتصل بمادة الأسبستوس ومتابعة حظرها.

رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض.


وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضمون الاتصال الهاتفي الذي جرى بين ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ورئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، وعلى فحوى مباحثات ولي العهد، مع رئيس جمهورية تركيا رجب طيب أردوغان، والمستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس خلال زيارتيهما الرسميتين للمملكة العربية السعودية.


ونوّه المجلس في هذا السياق بالنتائج الإيجابية للزيارتين وتجسيدهما متانة العلاقات المشتركة والرغبة في تعزيزها على مختلف الأصعدة، وبالاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم التي وقِّعت مع الجانب التركي، وبين القطاعين العام والخاص في المملكة وألمانيا؛ لتوسيع نطاق التعاون والتنسيق الثنائي في عدد من المجالات بما يخدم المصالح والمنافع المتبادلة ويدعم الأولويات التنموية.


وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء، على اتفاقية الربط بالقطار الكهربائي السريع بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة قطر، وتشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بكل ما يتصل بمادة الأسبستوس ومتابعة حظرها.


مطالبة بالالتزام ببنود وقف إطلاق النار في غزة


وأوضح وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء لشؤون مجلس الشورى وزير الإعلام بالنيابة الدكتور عصام بن سعد بن سعيد، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تابع إثر ذلك التطورات الراهنة على الساحة الإقليمية، والجهود التي تبذلها المملكة بالتواصل مع أعضاء المجتمع الدولي في سبيل دعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، والمطالبة بضرورة الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة وتنفيذ بنوده كاملة، والمضي قدمًا نحو أفق سياسي يجسّد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة.


دعم مسارات التعاون الثنائي بين السعودية وسورية


وأكد المجلس دعمه مخرجات اجتماع «التحالف الدولي لهزيمة تنظيم داعش»، الذي استضافته المملكة العربية السعودية؛ مشددًا على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الدولية واتخاذ خطوات عملية لمواجهة الإرهاب العابر للحدود وما يمثله من تهديدٍ مباشرٍ لأمن المجتمعات واستقرارها.


وأشاد المجلس بالجهود المبذولة لدعم مسارات التعاون الثنائي بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية العربية السورية، ومن ذلك زيارة وفد سعودي لدمشق بهدف إطلاق مشاريع وعقود إستراتيجية في قطاعات الطيران والاتصالات والمياه والصناعة والتعليم؛ ستسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية ودفع عجلة النمو الاقتصادي في هذا البلد الشقيق.


المملكة تفوز برئاسة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين


وبين أن مجلس الوزراء أثنى على مضامين النسخة (الخامسة) لمؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026 الذي نظمته المملكة بالشراكة مع صندوق النقد الدولي؛ سعيًا إلى ترسيخ التعاون الدولي، وتشجيع الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية، وتمكين الاقتصادات الناشئة من التعامل مع المتغيرات العالمية بما يحقق النمو الشامل والمستدام.


وعدّ المجلس فوز المملكة برئاسة «مجلس إدارة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين» للدورة (2027 - 2028)؛ تأكيدًا على اهتمامها بدعم التعاون المشترك مع المنظمات الدولية على مختلف المستويات، وتعزيز الريادة في هذا المجال.


قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- تفويض وزير الطاقة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانبين الأردني والتركي في شأن مشروع اتفاق إطاري ومشروع اتفاقية تعاون في مجال الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية والذرية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية وحكومة الجمهورية التركية، والتوقيع عليهما.


- الموافقة على اتفاقيتين بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية ومجلس وزراء البوسنة والهرسك وحكومة منغوليا بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرة الإقامة القصيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة والرسمية والخدمة.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الثقافي بين وزارة الثقافة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الثقافة في جمهورية أوزبكستان.


- الموافقة على اتفاقية الربط بالقطار الكهربائي السريع بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة قطر.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية للتعاون في المجالات الصحية.


- تفويض وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب اليمني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية في المملكة العربية السعودية وهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية والثروات المعدنية في الجمهورية اليمنية للتعاون الفني والعلمي الجيولوجي، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض رئيس أمن الدولة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية والأمم المتحدة ممثلة بمكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على الترتيبات التنظيمية لمركز الأمير محمد بن سلمان العالمي للخط العربي.


- تشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بكل ما يتصل بمادة الأسبستوس ومتابعة حظرها.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لجامعات (القصيم، وشقراء، ونجران)، لأعوام مالية سابقة.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون، والمؤسسة العامة للمحافظة على الشعب المرجانية والسلاحف في البحر الأحمر، وصندوق التنمية العقارية، وجامعة حائل.


ترقية:


الموافقة على ترقية فرحان بن خلف بن أحمد المطرفي إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الطاقة.