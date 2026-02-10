غادر الرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا الأمير ويليام أمير ويلز والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في وداعه في مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة المتحدة الأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.