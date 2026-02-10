The Crown Prince of the United Kingdom, Prince William, Duke of Cornwall, and his accompanying delegation left Riyadh today (Tuesday).

He was bid farewell at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the British Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al-Suhail.