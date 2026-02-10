استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في الدرعية اليوم (الرياض)، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين. الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين وفرص التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، وعدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير المالية الأستاذ محمد الجدعان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف السديري.
فيما حضر من الجانب البحريني، الشيخ خالد بن عبدالله آل خليفة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والشيخ راشد بن عبدالله آل خليفة وزير الداخلية، والشيخ عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة وزير ديوان رئيس مجلس الوزراء، و الشيخ سلمان بن خليفة آل خليفة وزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني، ووزير شؤون مجلس الوزراء حمد فيصل المالكي، والشيخ علي بن عبد الرحمن آل خليفة سفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in Diriyah today (Riyadh).
During the reception, the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields were reviewed, along with a number of topics of mutual interest.
Attending the reception were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of Finance Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Naif Al-Sudairi.
From the Bahraini side, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hamad Faisal Al-Malki, and Sheikh Ali bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, were present.