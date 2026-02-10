استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في الدرعية اليوم (الرياض)، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين. الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين وفرص التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، وعدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير المالية الأستاذ محمد الجدعان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف السديري.

فيما حضر من الجانب البحريني، الشيخ خالد بن عبدالله آل خليفة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والشيخ راشد بن عبدالله آل خليفة وزير الداخلية، والشيخ عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة وزير ديوان رئيس مجلس الوزراء، و الشيخ سلمان بن خليفة آل خليفة وزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني، ووزير شؤون مجلس الوزراء حمد فيصل المالكي، والشيخ علي بن عبد الرحمن آل خليفة سفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة.