The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in Diriyah today (Riyadh).

During the reception, the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields were reviewed, along with a number of topics of mutual interest.



Attending the reception were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of Finance Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Naif Al-Sudairi.



From the Bahraini side, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hamad Faisal Al-Malki, and Sheikh Ali bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, were present.