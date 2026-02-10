The representative of the nation, Al-Shabab team, drew with their host, Al-Nahda Omani team, with a goal for each side, in the match held at Al-Seeb Club's stadium as part of the fifth round of the second group in the Gulf Champions League.



The match witnessed Al-Shabab controlling the game amidst a defensive block from Al-Nahda Omani team, which relied on counter-attacks. Al-Shabab managed to score the first goal through the Spanish player Unai Hernandez, who received a cross from substitute Fawaz Al-Suqour, allowing Unai to control the ball and shoot it low to the right of goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rashidi for the first goal of Al-Shabab (min: 59). Al-Nahda Omani team equalized in the dying moments of the match when substitute player Mohammed Al-Habsi headed a cross into the net (min: 90), ending the match in a draw with a goal for each side.



With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their fourth draw and reaches four points, placing them in third position with a total of 4 points. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda team also achieved their fourth draw and reached seven points, leading the teams in the group.