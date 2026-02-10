تعادل ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب مع مضيفه فريق النهضة العماني بهدف لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي السيب ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة للمجموعة الثانية لدوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.
شهد اللقاء سيطرة فريق الشباب وسط تكتل دفاعي لفريق النهضة العماني الذي اعتمد على الهجمات المرتدة، وتمكن الشباب من تسجيل الهدف الأول عن طريق الإسباني أوناي هيرنانديز الذي تلقى كرة عرضية من البديل فواز الصقور ليسيطر أوناي على الكرة ويسددها أرضية على يمين الحارس فايز الرشيدي كهدف أول للشباب (د: 59)، وأدرك فريق النهضة العماني التعادل في الوقت القاتل بعد أن حول اللاعب البديل محمد الحبسي كرة عرضية برأسه لداخل الشباك (د: 90)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الشباب تعادله الرابع ويصل للنقطة الرابعة وفي المركز الثالث برصيد 4 نقاط، كما حقق فريق النهضة تعادله الرابع أيضاً ووصل للنقطة السابعة متصدراً فرق المجموعة.
The representative of the nation, Al-Shabab team, drew with their host, Al-Nahda Omani team, with a goal for each side, in the match held at Al-Seeb Club's stadium as part of the fifth round of the second group in the Gulf Champions League.
The match witnessed Al-Shabab controlling the game amidst a defensive block from Al-Nahda Omani team, which relied on counter-attacks. Al-Shabab managed to score the first goal through the Spanish player Unai Hernandez, who received a cross from substitute Fawaz Al-Suqour, allowing Unai to control the ball and shoot it low to the right of goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rashidi for the first goal of Al-Shabab (min: 59). Al-Nahda Omani team equalized in the dying moments of the match when substitute player Mohammed Al-Habsi headed a cross into the net (min: 90), ending the match in a draw with a goal for each side.
With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their fourth draw and reaches four points, placing them in third position with a total of 4 points. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda team also achieved their fourth draw and reached seven points, leading the teams in the group.