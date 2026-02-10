The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, arrived in Riyadh today (Tuesday), along with his accompanying delegation.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Bahrain, Naif bin Bandar Al Sudairi, the Ambassador of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, the acting Director of the Regional Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al Suhail.