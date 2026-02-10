وصل إلى الرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في استقباله في مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري، وسفير البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة، ومدير شرطة المنطقة المكلف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.