وصل إلى الرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، والوفد المرافق له.
وكان في استقباله في مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري، وسفير البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة، ومدير شرطة المنطقة المكلف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, arrived in Riyadh today (Tuesday), along with his accompanying delegation.
He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Bahrain, Naif bin Bandar Al Sudairi, the Ambassador of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, the acting Director of the Regional Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al Suhail.