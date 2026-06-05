نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من رياحٍ نشطة وأتربة مثارة على محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5 كم).

وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- من الساعة 9 صباحًا من غدٍ (السبت)، وتستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً من اليوم نفسه.