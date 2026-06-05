نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من رياحٍ نشطة وأتربة مثارة على محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5 كم).
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- من الساعة 9 صباحًا من غدٍ (السبت)، وتستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً من اليوم نفسه.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of active winds and raised dust in the city of Turaif in the Northern Borders Region, which will lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility (3-5 km).
The center indicated that the condition will begin -God willing- at 9 AM tomorrow (Saturday) and will continue until 6 PM on the same day.