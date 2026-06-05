The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the targeting of a site for the temporary peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south of the Lebanese Republic, which resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to others.

The ministry stated in a statement that the Kingdom renews its complete rejection of the targeting of UNIFIL forces and demands accountability for all those who attack personnel working in peacekeeping, relief, and humanitarian fields, offering its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the soldier and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.