The President of the Saudi Chambers Federation and the President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, called for emulating the experience of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in empowering endowments and enhancing their developmental role, emphasizing that endowments represent one of the most important tools for building sustainable wealth and achieving comprehensive development.

This came during his speech at the official opening of the Third Global Islamic Economy Summit, organized by the Al Baraka Forum for Islamic Economy in Istanbul under the slogan "Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development," under the patronage and attendance of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Kingdom as a Model for Empowering Endowments

Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Baraka Forum for Islamic Economy, explained that countries that work to empower endowments through their systems and legislations, foremost among them Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Malaysia, deserve to be models to be emulated, pointing out that Islamic civilization can be described as a "civilization of endowments" due to the pivotal role this sector has played in building Islamic civilization over many centuries.

He urged participants to reflect on the ability of Islamic endowments to mobilize capital and direct it towards investments with sustainable developmental and social impacts.

The Islamic Economy: A Hope for Addressing Global Imbalances

He affirmed that the need for such summits is increasing year after year, in light of global economic challenges, considering that the Islamic economy represents one of the most prominent sources of hope for addressing the imbalances that the world is currently facing.

He pointed out that the structural imbalance in the prevailing economic model is reflected in the transformation of capital into a tool that seeks only private benefit, without sufficient consideration for the social, humanitarian, and environmental impacts resulting from its use.

Wealth Concentration and Dominance of Major Corporations

He noted the growing phenomenon of wealth concentration in the hands of a small percentage of the global population, alongside the rising influence of multinational corporations, especially major tech companies, which poses increasing challenges for governments and societies around the world.

He added that many countries are now studying the imposition of age restrictions on the use of social media after increasing evidence of its negative impacts on children and youth, considering this an indicator of the depth of the imbalances produced by the current economic model.

Three Pillars of Capital in the Islamic Economy

Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel reviewed the Islamic economy's vision for the role of capital, explaining that it is based on three main principles: that capital should be productive and wealth-generating, and should be distributed, and that cash should not be transformed into a commodity traded for its own sake, nor should it be hoarded or monopolized, but rather directed towards development through the system of zakat, charity, and endowments.

He described this system as representing "pure social charitable capital" that contributes to enhancing economic justice and achieving sustainable development.

Critique of Social Responsibility and the Debt Crisis

He criticized the current practices of social responsibility among some major companies, considering that the donations they provide do not match the scale of the negative impacts that some of their activities leave on humans and the environment.

He also warned of the worsening sovereign debt crisis, indicating that a large part of governments' attention has shifted to servicing annual debt, reflecting the pressures faced by global economies and revealing deep imbalances in the international financial system.

Capital for the Service of Humanity

In conclusion, Abdullah Saleh Kamel emphasized that the role of capital in the Islamic economy goes beyond serving Muslims to encompass serving all of humanity, expressing hope that the summit will contribute to presenting an influential model of Muslim capital capable of combining financial sustainability with developmental and humanitarian impact.