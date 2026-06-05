دعا رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية رئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية عبدالله صالح كامل إلى الاقتداء بتجربة المملكة العربية السعودية في تمكين الوقف وتعزيز دوره التنموي، مؤكداً أن الأوقاف تمثل أحد أهم أدوات بناء الثروة المستدامة وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة.

جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في الافتتاح الرسمي للقمة العالمية الثالثة للاقتصاد الإسلامي، التي ينظمها منتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي في إسطنبول تحت شعار «رأس المال في الاقتصاد الإسلامي: هيكلة الثروة من أجل التنمية المستدامة»، برعاية وحضور رجب طيب أردوغان.

المملكة نموذج يُحتذى في تمكين الوقف

وأوضح الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، رئيس مجلس أمناء منتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي، أن الدول التي تعمل على تمكين الوقف عبر أنظمتها وتشريعاتها، وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا وماليزيا، تستحق أن تكون نماذج يُحتذى بها، مشيراً إلى أن الحضارة الإسلامية يمكن وصفها بأنها «حضارة الوقف» لما أداه هذا القطاع من دور محوري في بناء الحضارة الإسلامية عبر قرون طويلة.

ودعا المشاركين إلى التأمل في قدرة الوقف الإسلامي على حشد الرساميل وتوجيهها نحو استثمارات ذات أثر تنموي واجتماعي مستدام.

الاقتصاد الإسلامي.. أمل لمعالجة الاختلالات العالمية

وأكد أن الحاجة إلى مثل هذه القمم تتزايد عاماً بعد عام، في ظل التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، معتبراً أن الاقتصاد الإسلامي يمثل أحد أبرز مواطن الأمل لمعالجة الاختلالات التي يعانيها العالم اليوم.

وأشار إلى أن الخلل البنيوي في النموذج الاقتصادي السائد يتمثل في تحول رأس المال إلى أداة تبحث عن المنفعة الخاصة فقط، دون اعتبار كافٍ للآثار الاجتماعية والإنسانية والبيئية المترتبة على استخدامه.

تركز الثروة وهيمنة الشركات الكبرى

ولفت إلى تنامي ظاهرة تركز الثروة في أيدي النسبة الأقل من السكان عالمياً، بالتوازي مع تصاعد نفوذ الشركات العابرة للقارات، خصوصاً شركات التقنية الكبرى، وهو ما يفرض تحديات متزايدة على الحكومات والمجتمعات في مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وأضاف أن العديد من الدول باتت تدرس فرض قيود عمرية على استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعد تزايد الأدلة على تأثيراتها السلبية في الأطفال والناشئة، معتبراً ذلك مؤشراً على عمق الاختلالات التي يفرزها النموذج الاقتصادي الحالي.

3 ركائز لرأس المال في الاقتصاد الإسلامي

واستعرض الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل رؤية الاقتصاد الإسلامي لدور رأس المال، موضحاً أنها تقوم على ثلاثة أسس رئيسية تتمثل في أن يكون رأس المال منتجاً ومولداً للثروة وموزعاً لها، وألا يتحول النقد إلى سلعة يتم الاتجار بها في حد ذاته، وألا يُكتنز أو يُحتكر، بل يُوجَّه إلى التنمية من خلال منظومة الزكاة والصدقات والأوقاف.

ووصف هذه المنظومة بأنها تمثل «رأس مال اجتماعي خيري خالص» يسهم في تعزيز العدالة الاقتصادية وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.

انتقاد للمسؤولية الاجتماعية وأزمة الديون

وانتقد الممارسات الحالية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية لدى بعض الشركات الكبرى، معتبراً أن ما تقدمه من تبرعات لا يتناسب مع حجم الآثار السلبية التي تخلفها بعض أنشطتها على الإنسان والبيئة.

كما حذر من تفاقم أزمة الديون السيادية، مبيناً أن جزءاً كبيراً من اهتمام الحكومات بات ينصرف إلى سداد خدمة الدين السنوية، ما يعكس حجم الضغوط التي تواجهها الاقتصادات العالمية ويكشف اختلالات عميقة في النظام المالي الدولي.

رأس المال لخدمة الإنسانية

وفي ختام كلمته، شدد عبدالله صالح كامل على أن دور رأس المال في الاقتصاد الإسلامي يتجاوز خدمة المسلمين ليشمل خدمة الإنسانية جمعاء، معرباً عن أمله في أن تسهم القمة في تقديم نموذج مؤثر لرأس المال المسلم القادر على الجمع بين الاستدامة المالية والأثر التنموي والإنساني.