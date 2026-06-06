أكد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان أن الشراكة السعودية - الروسية أثبتت متانتها خلال العقد الماضي، ونجحت في تجاوز مختلف الأزمات والتحديات العالمية، بدءاً من جائحة كورونا وصولاً إلى التقلبات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية التي شهدها العالم.

وقال الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان، بحضور الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال مشاركته في الجلسة العامة لمنتدى سان بطرسبرغ الاقتصادي الدولي، إن الشراكة التي انطلقت مطلع عام 2015 «صمدت أمام جميع الاختبارات»، مؤكداً أن العلاقات بين الرياض وموسكو أصبحت أقوى من أي وقت مضى.

وأضاف أن البلدين واصلا العمل معاً كشريكين يتمتعان بـ«ولاء راسخ ومتبادل»، مشيراً إلى أن التعاون السعودي الروسي نجح في تجاوز العديد من التحديات الدولية والحفاظ على استقرار الشراكة رغم المتغيرات العالمية المتسارعة.

بوتين: أوروبا خسرت تريليونات بسبب العقوبات

من جانبه، قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن منطقة اليورو تكبدت خسائر تتراوح بين 1.5 و2.5 تريليون يورو نتيجة العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، معتبراً أن تلك الإجراءات ألحقت ضرراً أكبر بالدول التي فرضتها مقارنة بتأثيرها على موسكو.

وأوضح بوتين خلال المنتدى أن القيود الاقتصادية انعكست سلباً على اقتصادات أوروبية عدة، وأسهمت في إضعاف قدرتها التنافسية على المستوى الدولي.

اضطرابات الطاقة وتوترات الشرق الأوسط

وتناول الرئيس الروسي في كلمته التحولات العالمية الراهنة، مشيراً إلى أن أسواق الطاقة تمر بمرحلة من الاضطرابات، في وقت تشهد فيه مناطق عدة من العالم توترات متصاعدة، وفي مقدمتها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وانتقد السياسات الأوروبية، معتبراً أنها أسهمت في تقويض الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، وأدت إلى تراجع مكانة أوروبا في الاقتصاد العالمي.

وقال إن روسيا تنظر إلى التحولات العالمية الجارية باعتبارها تحديات وفرصاً في الوقت ذاته، مؤكداً أن بلاده وسعت شبكة شراكاتها الدولية وفتحت أسواقاً جديدة، ما أتاح لها مساحة أكبر للمناورة في مواجهة الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية.

التكنولوجيا مفتاح السيادة

وأكد بوتين أن تعزيز السيادة الوطنية يمثل أحد أهم أهداف المرحلة القادمة، مشيراً إلى أن التقدم التكنولوجي بات العامل الأكثر تأثيراً في إعادة تشكيل موازين القوة والاقتصاد عالمياً.

وأوضح أن الاستثمار في التقنيات الحديثة وتطوير القدرات الوطنية يشكلان ركيزة أساسية للحفاظ على التنافسية وتعزيز مكانة الدول في النظام العالمي الجديد.