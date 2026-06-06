أكد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان أن الشراكة السعودية - الروسية أثبتت متانتها خلال العقد الماضي، ونجحت في تجاوز مختلف الأزمات والتحديات العالمية، بدءاً من جائحة كورونا وصولاً إلى التقلبات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية التي شهدها العالم.
وقال الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان، بحضور الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال مشاركته في الجلسة العامة لمنتدى سان بطرسبرغ الاقتصادي الدولي، إن الشراكة التي انطلقت مطلع عام 2015 «صمدت أمام جميع الاختبارات»، مؤكداً أن العلاقات بين الرياض وموسكو أصبحت أقوى من أي وقت مضى.
وأضاف أن البلدين واصلا العمل معاً كشريكين يتمتعان بـ«ولاء راسخ ومتبادل»، مشيراً إلى أن التعاون السعودي الروسي نجح في تجاوز العديد من التحديات الدولية والحفاظ على استقرار الشراكة رغم المتغيرات العالمية المتسارعة.
بوتين: أوروبا خسرت تريليونات بسبب العقوبات
من جانبه، قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن منطقة اليورو تكبدت خسائر تتراوح بين 1.5 و2.5 تريليون يورو نتيجة العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، معتبراً أن تلك الإجراءات ألحقت ضرراً أكبر بالدول التي فرضتها مقارنة بتأثيرها على موسكو.
وأوضح بوتين خلال المنتدى أن القيود الاقتصادية انعكست سلباً على اقتصادات أوروبية عدة، وأسهمت في إضعاف قدرتها التنافسية على المستوى الدولي.
اضطرابات الطاقة وتوترات الشرق الأوسط
وتناول الرئيس الروسي في كلمته التحولات العالمية الراهنة، مشيراً إلى أن أسواق الطاقة تمر بمرحلة من الاضطرابات، في وقت تشهد فيه مناطق عدة من العالم توترات متصاعدة، وفي مقدمتها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وانتقد السياسات الأوروبية، معتبراً أنها أسهمت في تقويض الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، وأدت إلى تراجع مكانة أوروبا في الاقتصاد العالمي.
وقال إن روسيا تنظر إلى التحولات العالمية الجارية باعتبارها تحديات وفرصاً في الوقت ذاته، مؤكداً أن بلاده وسعت شبكة شراكاتها الدولية وفتحت أسواقاً جديدة، ما أتاح لها مساحة أكبر للمناورة في مواجهة الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية.
التكنولوجيا مفتاح السيادة
وأكد بوتين أن تعزيز السيادة الوطنية يمثل أحد أهم أهداف المرحلة القادمة، مشيراً إلى أن التقدم التكنولوجي بات العامل الأكثر تأثيراً في إعادة تشكيل موازين القوة والاقتصاد عالمياً.
وأوضح أن الاستثمار في التقنيات الحديثة وتطوير القدرات الوطنية يشكلان ركيزة أساسية للحفاظ على التنافسية وتعزيز مكانة الدول في النظام العالمي الجديد.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed that the Saudi-Russian partnership has proven its robustness over the past decade, successfully overcoming various global crises and challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic and geopolitical fluctuations witnessed around the world.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his participation in the general session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, that the partnership, which began in early 2015, "has withstood all tests," emphasizing that the relations between Riyadh and Moscow have become stronger than ever.
He added that the two countries have continued to work together as partners with "firm and mutual loyalty," noting that Saudi-Russian cooperation has succeeded in overcoming many international challenges and maintaining the stability of the partnership despite the rapidly changing global landscape.
Putin: Europe Lost Trillions Due to Sanctions
For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Eurozone has incurred losses ranging between 1.5 and 2.5 trillion euros as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia, considering that these measures have caused greater harm to the countries that imposed them compared to their impact on Moscow.
Putin explained during the forum that the economic restrictions have negatively affected several European economies and contributed to weakening their competitiveness on the international level.
Energy Disruptions and Middle East Tensions
The Russian president addressed the current global transformations in his speech, pointing out that energy markets are undergoing a phase of disruptions, while several regions around the world are experiencing escalating tensions, particularly in the Middle East.
He criticized European policies, considering that they have contributed to undermining regional and international security and led to a decline in Europe's position in the global economy.
He stated that Russia views the ongoing global transformations as both challenges and opportunities, emphasizing that his country has expanded its network of international partnerships and opened new markets, which has provided it with greater maneuvering space in the face of economic and political pressures.
Technology is the Key to Sovereignty
Putin confirmed that enhancing national sovereignty represents one of the most important goals for the upcoming phase, noting that technological advancement has become the most influential factor in reshaping global power and economic balances.
He explained that investment in modern technologies and the development of national capabilities are fundamental pillars for maintaining competitiveness and enhancing the status of countries in the new global system.