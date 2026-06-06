Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed that the Saudi-Russian partnership has proven its robustness over the past decade, successfully overcoming various global crises and challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic and geopolitical fluctuations witnessed around the world.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his participation in the general session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, that the partnership, which began in early 2015, "has withstood all tests," emphasizing that the relations between Riyadh and Moscow have become stronger than ever.

He added that the two countries have continued to work together as partners with "firm and mutual loyalty," noting that Saudi-Russian cooperation has succeeded in overcoming many international challenges and maintaining the stability of the partnership despite the rapidly changing global landscape.

Putin: Europe Lost Trillions Due to Sanctions

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Eurozone has incurred losses ranging between 1.5 and 2.5 trillion euros as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia, considering that these measures have caused greater harm to the countries that imposed them compared to their impact on Moscow.

Putin explained during the forum that the economic restrictions have negatively affected several European economies and contributed to weakening their competitiveness on the international level.

Energy Disruptions and Middle East Tensions

The Russian president addressed the current global transformations in his speech, pointing out that energy markets are undergoing a phase of disruptions, while several regions around the world are experiencing escalating tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

He criticized European policies, considering that they have contributed to undermining regional and international security and led to a decline in Europe's position in the global economy.

He stated that Russia views the ongoing global transformations as both challenges and opportunities, emphasizing that his country has expanded its network of international partnerships and opened new markets, which has provided it with greater maneuvering space in the face of economic and political pressures.

Technology is the Key to Sovereignty

Putin confirmed that enhancing national sovereignty represents one of the most important goals for the upcoming phase, noting that technological advancement has become the most influential factor in reshaping global power and economic balances.

He explained that investment in modern technologies and the development of national capabilities are fundamental pillars for maintaining competitiveness and enhancing the status of countries in the new global system.