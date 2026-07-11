أكّدت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «فيتش» تصنيفها الائتماني للمملكة العربية السعودية عند «A+» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، وفقاً لتقريرها الصادر أخيراً.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن التصنيف الائتماني للمملكة يعكس قوة مركزها المالي واحتياطاتها المالية الكبيرة، حيث إن معدلات الدين الحكومي وصافي الأصول الأجنبية السيادية أقوى بشكل ملحوظ من متوسطات التصنيفات «A» و«AA».
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه بالرغم من الأوضاع الجيوسياسية، حافظت المملكة على مرونة اقتصادها من خلال مرونة الأنشطة غير النفطية وميزانيتها العامة.
كما توقعت الوكالة تباطؤ نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي إلى 0.6% خلال عام 2026، على أن ينتعش في عام 2027، إذ تتيح عودة تدفقات الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز زيادة إنتاج النفط والبتروكيماويات، ومن المتوقع أن يعود إلى معدل نمو 2.9% بحلول عام 2028.
Fitch Ratings has confirmed its credit rating for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at “A+” with a stable outlook, according to its recently issued report finally.
The agency indicated that the Kingdom's credit rating reflects the strength of its financial position and large financial reserves, as the levels of government debt and net sovereign foreign assets are significantly stronger than the averages of the “A” and “AA” ratings.
The agency noted that despite geopolitical conditions, the Kingdom has maintained the resilience of its economy through the flexibility of non-oil activities and its public budget.
The agency also predicted a slowdown in real GDP growth to 0.6% during the year 2026, with a recovery expected in 2027, as the return of shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz allows for an increase in oil and petrochemical production, and it is expected to return to a growth rate of 2.9% by the year 2028.