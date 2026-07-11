Fitch Ratings has confirmed its credit rating for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at “A+” with a stable outlook, according to its recently issued report finally.

The agency indicated that the Kingdom's credit rating reflects the strength of its financial position and large financial reserves, as the levels of government debt and net sovereign foreign assets are significantly stronger than the averages of the “A” and “AA” ratings.

The agency noted that despite geopolitical conditions, the Kingdom has maintained the resilience of its economy through the flexibility of non-oil activities and its public budget.