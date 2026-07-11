أكّدت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «فيتش» تصنيفها الائتماني للمملكة العربية السعودية عند «A+» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، وفقاً لتقريرها الصادر أخيراً.

وأوضحت الوكالة أن التصنيف الائتماني للمملكة يعكس قوة مركزها المالي واحتياطاتها المالية الكبيرة، حيث إن معدلات الدين الحكومي وصافي الأصول الأجنبية السيادية أقوى بشكل ملحوظ من متوسطات التصنيفات «A» و«AA».

وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه بالرغم من الأوضاع الجيوسياسية، حافظت المملكة على مرونة اقتصادها من خلال مرونة الأنشطة غير النفطية وميزانيتها العامة.

كما توقعت الوكالة تباطؤ نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي إلى 0.6% خلال عام 2026، على أن ينتعش في عام 2027، إذ تتيح عودة تدفقات الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز زيادة إنتاج النفط والبتروكيماويات، ومن المتوقع أن يعود إلى معدل نمو 2.9% بحلول عام 2028.