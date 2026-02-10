علمت «عكاظ» بصدور توجيهات عليا بتشكيل لجنة وزارية مشتركة تضم كلاً من وزارات الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والاقتصاد والتخطيط، إضافة إلى المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، تختص بالنظر والبت في طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد المبكر لموظفي الدولة الذين تراوح مدتهم الخدمية المحتسبة بين 20 سنة وأقل من 25 سنة، وذلك حصراً للموظفين المصنّفين «فائض قوى عاملة» وفق دراسات تخطيط الاحتياج.
وأكدت التعليمات الموجهة إلى الجهات الحكومية ضرورة عدم التساهل في الموافقة على طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد في حال كانت مدة الخدمة المحتسبة في أنظمة التقاعد بين 20 و25 سنة، وذلك استناداً إلى المادة (18) من نظام التقاعد المدني، التي نصّت على استحقاق الموظف للمعاش التقاعدي عند إتمام خدمة لا تقل عن 25 سنة، مع جواز طلب التقاعد المبكر بعد إتمام 20 سنة بشرط موافقة جهة التعيين. كما نصّت المادة على أنه في حالات انتهاء الخدمة بسبب إلغاء الوظيفة أو الفصل بقرار من مجلس الوزراء أو بأمرٍ سامٍ (لغير أسباب تأديبية)، يُستحق المعاش وفق المدد النظامية، وفي حال عدم بلوغ نصاب المعاش، تُسوّى الحقوق بصرف مكافأة عن مدد الخدمة المدنية والعسكرية من صندوق التقاعد المدني.
وشدّدت التعليمات على أنه إذا رأى الوزير أو رئيس الجهة المستقلة وجود أسباب قوية تستدعي النظر في الموافقة على طلب تقاعد الموظف قبل إكمال 25 سنة خدمة، فيُرفع الطلب إلى الجهات العليا للنظر فيه، وذلك إلى حين الانتهاء من مشروع نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الموحد.
"Okaz" learned that high-level directives have been issued to form a joint ministerial committee that includes the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, and Economy and Planning, in addition to the General Organization for Social Insurance. This committee is tasked with reviewing and deciding on requests for early retirement for state employees whose calculated service period ranges between 20 years and less than 25 years, specifically for employees classified as "excess workforce" according to workforce planning studies.
The directives addressed to government agencies emphasized the necessity of not being lenient in approving requests for retirement if the calculated service period under the retirement systems is between 20 and 25 years. This is based on Article (18) of the Civil Retirement System, which states that an employee is entitled to a retirement pension upon completing a service period of no less than 25 years, with the possibility of requesting early retirement after completing 20 years, provided that the appointing authority approves. The article also stipulates that in cases of termination of service due to job abolition or dismissal by a decision from the Council of Ministers or by a royal order (for reasons other than disciplinary), the pension is entitled according to the statutory periods, and if the pension threshold is not met, rights will be settled by paying a gratuity for the periods of civil and military service from the civil retirement fund.
The instructions stressed that if the minister or head of the independent authority sees strong reasons that warrant considering the approval of the employee's retirement request before completing 25 years of service, the request should be submitted to higher authorities for consideration, until the unified social insurance system project is completed.