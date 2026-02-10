علمت «عكاظ» بصدور توجيهات عليا بتشكيل لجنة وزارية مشتركة تضم كلاً من وزارات الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والاقتصاد والتخطيط، إضافة إلى المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، تختص بالنظر والبت في طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد المبكر لموظفي الدولة الذين تراوح مدتهم الخدمية المحتسبة بين 20 سنة وأقل من 25 سنة، وذلك حصراً للموظفين المصنّفين «فائض قوى عاملة» وفق دراسات تخطيط الاحتياج.


وأكدت التعليمات الموجهة إلى الجهات الحكومية ضرورة عدم التساهل في الموافقة على طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد في حال كانت مدة الخدمة المحتسبة في أنظمة التقاعد بين 20 و25 سنة، وذلك استناداً إلى المادة (18) من نظام التقاعد المدني، التي نصّت على استحقاق الموظف للمعاش التقاعدي عند إتمام خدمة لا تقل عن 25 سنة، مع جواز طلب التقاعد المبكر بعد إتمام 20 سنة بشرط موافقة جهة التعيين. كما نصّت المادة على أنه في حالات انتهاء الخدمة بسبب إلغاء الوظيفة أو الفصل بقرار من مجلس الوزراء أو بأمرٍ سامٍ (لغير أسباب تأديبية)، يُستحق المعاش وفق المدد النظامية، وفي حال عدم بلوغ نصاب المعاش، تُسوّى الحقوق بصرف مكافأة عن مدد الخدمة المدنية والعسكرية من صندوق التقاعد المدني.


وشدّدت التعليمات على أنه إذا رأى الوزير أو رئيس الجهة المستقلة وجود أسباب قوية تستدعي النظر في الموافقة على طلب تقاعد الموظف قبل إكمال 25 سنة خدمة، فيُرفع الطلب إلى الجهات العليا للنظر فيه، وذلك إلى حين الانتهاء من مشروع نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الموحد.