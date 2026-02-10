"Okaz" learned that high-level directives have been issued to form a joint ministerial committee that includes the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, and Economy and Planning, in addition to the General Organization for Social Insurance. This committee is tasked with reviewing and deciding on requests for early retirement for state employees whose calculated service period ranges between 20 years and less than 25 years, specifically for employees classified as "excess workforce" according to workforce planning studies.



The directives addressed to government agencies emphasized the necessity of not being lenient in approving requests for retirement if the calculated service period under the retirement systems is between 20 and 25 years. This is based on Article (18) of the Civil Retirement System, which states that an employee is entitled to a retirement pension upon completing a service period of no less than 25 years, with the possibility of requesting early retirement after completing 20 years, provided that the appointing authority approves. The article also stipulates that in cases of termination of service due to job abolition or dismissal by a decision from the Council of Ministers or by a royal order (for reasons other than disciplinary), the pension is entitled according to the statutory periods, and if the pension threshold is not met, rights will be settled by paying a gratuity for the periods of civil and military service from the civil retirement fund.



The instructions stressed that if the minister or head of the independent authority sees strong reasons that warrant considering the approval of the employee's retirement request before completing 25 years of service, the request should be submitted to higher authorities for consideration, until the unified social insurance system project is completed.