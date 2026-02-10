The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh a delegation from the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee of the French Senate, headed by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee, Mr. Cedric Perrin.

During the reception, they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international issues.