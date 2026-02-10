استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وفدًا من لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع في مجلس الشيوخ الفرنسي برئاسة رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة السيد سيدريك بيران.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى الموضوعات الإقليمية والدولية.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh a delegation from the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee of the French Senate, headed by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee, Mr. Cedric Perrin.
During the reception, they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international issues.