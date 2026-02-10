استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وفدًا من لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع في مجلس الشيوخ الفرنسي برئاسة رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة السيد سيدريك بيران.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى الموضوعات الإقليمية والدولية.