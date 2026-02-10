The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty in retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Riyadh region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: “O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered,” and He said: “And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous.”

Bandar bin Hamid bin Muhammad Al-Fadhil Al-Harithi - a Saudi national - committed the murder of Namash bin Salem bin Saeed Al-Khalidi - also a Saudi national - by shooting him, which led to his death due to a dispute between them.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon his referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death in retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided legally.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Bandar bin Hamid bin Muhammad Al-Fadhil Al-Harithi - a Saudi national - on Tuesday, 22/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 10/2/2026 AD, in the Riyadh region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.