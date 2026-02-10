In his first decisions after forming the government headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued about 8 mandates for the new government to work on.

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved today (Tuesday), in its emergency session, the cabinet reshuffle of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly's government.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly this morning, and the official spokesman for the presidency stated that Sisi consulted with Madbouly regarding a reshuffle of the current government formation.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesman, mentioned that the president emphasized the necessity for the government, in its new formation, to work on achieving a number of specific goals in the areas of national security, foreign policy, economic development, production, energy, food security, community, and human development, in addition to new mandates that align with the purpose of the cabinet reshuffle.

Sisi's mandates to the government are as follows:



1 - Emphasizing the axes of the presidential mandate issued to Dr. Mostafa Madbouly when forming the government by Republican Decree No. 2024/258, which are: national security and foreign policy, economic development, production and energy, food security, community, and human development.

2 - Developing a plan for each ministry that includes targets, procedures, implementation duration, necessary funding, and performance measurement indicators, which will be subject to continuous monitoring and evaluation.

3 - Prioritizing the economic group's focus on continuously improving the economic situation by having the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs participate in developing future plans, coordinating among its members, achieving harmony between their tasks, and monitoring performance, especially as the duration of the International Monetary Fund program is nearing its end at the end of this year, and moving towards reducing the public debt with new ideas that must be studied very carefully in terms of the soundness of their procedures and their positive effects in the short and long term.

4 - Continuing to implement the state ownership policy with tangible steps and increasing the private sector's participation in the economic field.

5 - Entering new areas to support the economy, especially in technology, rare minerals, and related industries, encouraging innovations, and funding their research and applications.

6 - Sustaining the advancement of the education system from all its aspects and increasing attention to citizens' health and facilitating their treatment.

7 - Elevating the values of citizenship, equality, and non-discrimination, and encouraging participation in public affairs through transparent procedures that meet citizens' aspirations, along with completing the constitutional entitlement related to local councils to achieve popular participation in monitoring work in local administration units and regulating administrative performance therein.

8 - Giving utmost importance to public opinion and continuously enlightening it with facts through a national media capable of reaching all components of Egyptian society, and providing them with a responsible professional discourse that forms a collective awareness of the challenges facing Egypt and the rumors being spread, enhancing the culture of constructive dialogue, developing the ability to think soundly, and respecting the opinions of others.