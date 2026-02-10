في أول قرارات له بعد تشكيل الحكومة برئاسة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، أصدر الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي نحو 8 تكليفات للحكومة الجديدة للعمل عليها.
وكان مجلس النواب المصري، وافق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في جلسته الطارئة على التعديل الوزاري لحكومة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي.
واستقبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، صباح اليوم، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، وصرح المُتحدث الرسمي باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن السيسي تشاور مع مدبولي رئيس الوزراء لإجراء تعديل على تشكيل الحكومة الحالية.
وذكر السفير محمد الشناوي، المُتحدث الرسمي، أن الرئيس أكد ضرورة أن تعمل الحكومة، بتشكيلها الجديد، على تحقيق عددٍ من الأهداف المحددة في المحاور الخاصة بالأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية والتنمية الاقتصادية والإنتاج والطاقة والأمن الغذائي المجتمع وبناء الإنسان، وذلك بالإضافة إلى تكليفات جديدة تتسق مع الغاية من إجراء التعديل الوزاري.
وجاءت تكليفات السيسي للحكومة على النحور التالي:
1 - التأكيد على محاور التكليف الرئاسي الصادر للدكتور مصطفى مدبولي عند تشكيل الحكومة بالقرار الجمهوري رقم ٢٠٢٤/٢٥٨، وهي: الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية، التنمية الاقتصادية، الإنتاج والطاقة والأمن الغذائي، المجتمع وبناء الإنسان.
2 - وضع خطة لكل وزارة تتضمن المستهدفات والإجراءات ومدة التنفيذ والتمويل اللازم ومؤشرات قياس الأداء وستكون محلاً للمتابعة والتقييم بصفة مستمرة.
3 - أولوية اهتمام المجموعة الاقتصادية بتحسين الوضع الاقتصادي باستمرار من خلال قيام نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية بالمشاركة في وضع الخطط المستقبلية والتنسيق بين أعضائها وتحقيق الانسجام بين مهامهم ومتابعة الأداء، خاصة وقد قاربت مدة برنامج صندوق النقد الدولي على الانتهاء آخر هذا العام، والتوجه نحو تخفيض حجم الدين العام بأفكار جديدة يجب أن تدرس بعناية فائقة من حيث سلامة إجراءاتها وإيجابية آثارها على المديين القريب والبعيد.
4 - مواصلة تنفيذ سياسة ملكية الدولة بخطوات ملموسة، وزيادة مشاركة القطاع الخاص في المجال الاقتصادي.
5 - ولوج مجالات جديدة لدعم الاقتصاد خاصة في التقنية والمعادن النادرة والصناعات المرتبطة بها وتشجيع الابتكارات وتمويل أبحاثها وتطبيقاتها.
6 - الارتقاء المستدام بمنظومة التعليم من كافة جوانبها، وزيادة الاهتمام بصحة المواطنين وتيسير العلاج لهم.
7 - إعلاء قيم المواطنة والمساواة وعدم التمييز وتشجيع المشاركة في الشأن العام بإجراءات شفافة تلبي طموح المواطنين، وما يتصل بها من استكمال الاستحقاق الدستوري الخاص بالمجالس المحلية لتحقيق المشاركة الشعبية في مراقبة العمل في وحدات الإدارة المحلية وضبط الأداء الإداري فيها.
8 - إيلاء أهمية قصوى بالرأي العام وتبصرته بصفة مستمرة بالحقائق من خلال إعلام وطني قادر على الوصول إلى كافة مكونات المجتمع المصري، وتقديم خطاب مهني مسئول إليهم، يُشكل وعياً جمعياً أمام ما تواجهه مصر من تحديات وما ينشر من شائعات، ويعزز من ثقافة الحوار البناء، وتنمية القدرة على التفكير السليم، واحترام آراء الآخرين.
In his first decisions after forming the government headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued about 8 mandates for the new government to work on.
The Egyptian House of Representatives approved today (Tuesday), in its emergency session, the cabinet reshuffle of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly's government.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly this morning, and the official spokesman for the presidency stated that Sisi consulted with Madbouly regarding a reshuffle of the current government formation.
Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesman, mentioned that the president emphasized the necessity for the government, in its new formation, to work on achieving a number of specific goals in the areas of national security, foreign policy, economic development, production, energy, food security, community, and human development, in addition to new mandates that align with the purpose of the cabinet reshuffle.
Sisi's mandates to the government are as follows:
1 - Emphasizing the axes of the presidential mandate issued to Dr. Mostafa Madbouly when forming the government by Republican Decree No. 2024/258, which are: national security and foreign policy, economic development, production and energy, food security, community, and human development.
2 - Developing a plan for each ministry that includes targets, procedures, implementation duration, necessary funding, and performance measurement indicators, which will be subject to continuous monitoring and evaluation.
3 - Prioritizing the economic group's focus on continuously improving the economic situation by having the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs participate in developing future plans, coordinating among its members, achieving harmony between their tasks, and monitoring performance, especially as the duration of the International Monetary Fund program is nearing its end at the end of this year, and moving towards reducing the public debt with new ideas that must be studied very carefully in terms of the soundness of their procedures and their positive effects in the short and long term.
4 - Continuing to implement the state ownership policy with tangible steps and increasing the private sector's participation in the economic field.
5 - Entering new areas to support the economy, especially in technology, rare minerals, and related industries, encouraging innovations, and funding their research and applications.
6 - Sustaining the advancement of the education system from all its aspects and increasing attention to citizens' health and facilitating their treatment.
7 - Elevating the values of citizenship, equality, and non-discrimination, and encouraging participation in public affairs through transparent procedures that meet citizens' aspirations, along with completing the constitutional entitlement related to local councils to achieve popular participation in monitoring work in local administration units and regulating administrative performance therein.
8 - Giving utmost importance to public opinion and continuously enlightening it with facts through a national media capable of reaching all components of Egyptian society, and providing them with a responsible professional discourse that forms a collective awareness of the challenges facing Egypt and the rumors being spread, enhancing the culture of constructive dialogue, developing the ability to think soundly, and respecting the opinions of others.