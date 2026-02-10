في أول قرارات له بعد تشكيل الحكومة برئاسة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، أصدر الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي نحو 8 تكليفات للحكومة الجديدة للعمل عليها.
وكان مجلس النواب المصري، وافق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في جلسته الطارئة على التعديل الوزاري لحكومة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي.
واستقبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، صباح اليوم، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، وصرح المُتحدث الرسمي باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن السيسي تشاور مع مدبولي رئيس الوزراء لإجراء تعديل على تشكيل الحكومة الحالية.
وذكر السفير محمد الشناوي، المُتحدث الرسمي، أن الرئيس أكد ضرورة أن تعمل الحكومة، بتشكيلها الجديد، على تحقيق عددٍ من الأهداف المحددة في المحاور الخاصة بالأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية والتنمية الاقتصادية والإنتاج والطاقة والأمن الغذائي المجتمع وبناء الإنسان، وذلك بالإضافة إلى تكليفات جديدة تتسق مع الغاية من إجراء التعديل الوزاري.

وجاءت تكليفات السيسي للحكومة على النحور التالي:


1 - التأكيد على محاور التكليف الرئاسي الصادر للدكتور مصطفى مدبولي عند تشكيل الحكومة بالقرار الجمهوري رقم ٢٠٢٤/٢٥٨، وهي: الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية، التنمية الاقتصادية، الإنتاج والطاقة والأمن الغذائي، المجتمع وبناء الإنسان.
2 - وضع خطة لكل وزارة تتضمن المستهدفات والإجراءات ومدة التنفيذ والتمويل اللازم ومؤشرات قياس الأداء وستكون محلاً للمتابعة والتقييم بصفة مستمرة.
3 - أولوية اهتمام المجموعة الاقتصادية بتحسين الوضع الاقتصادي باستمرار من خلال قيام نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية بالمشاركة في وضع الخطط المستقبلية والتنسيق بين أعضائها وتحقيق الانسجام بين مهامهم ومتابعة الأداء، خاصة وقد قاربت مدة برنامج صندوق النقد الدولي على الانتهاء آخر هذا العام، والتوجه نحو تخفيض حجم الدين العام بأفكار جديدة يجب أن تدرس بعناية فائقة من حيث سلامة إجراءاتها وإيجابية آثارها على المديين القريب والبعيد.
4 - مواصلة تنفيذ سياسة ملكية الدولة بخطوات ملموسة، وزيادة مشاركة القطاع الخاص في المجال الاقتصادي.
5 - ولوج مجالات جديدة لدعم الاقتصاد خاصة في التقنية والمعادن النادرة والصناعات المرتبطة بها وتشجيع الابتكارات وتمويل أبحاثها وتطبيقاتها.
6 - الارتقاء المستدام بمنظومة التعليم من كافة جوانبها، وزيادة الاهتمام بصحة المواطنين وتيسير العلاج لهم.
7 - إعلاء قيم المواطنة والمساواة وعدم التمييز وتشجيع المشاركة في الشأن العام بإجراءات شفافة تلبي طموح المواطنين، وما يتصل بها من استكمال الاستحقاق الدستوري الخاص بالمجالس المحلية لتحقيق المشاركة الشعبية في مراقبة العمل في وحدات الإدارة المحلية وضبط الأداء الإداري فيها.
8 - إيلاء أهمية قصوى بالرأي العام وتبصرته بصفة مستمرة بالحقائق من خلال إعلام وطني قادر على الوصول إلى كافة مكونات المجتمع المصري، وتقديم خطاب مهني مسئول إليهم، يُشكل وعياً جمعياً أمام ما تواجهه مصر من تحديات وما ينشر من شائعات، ويعزز من ثقافة الحوار البناء، وتنمية القدرة على التفكير السليم، واحترام آراء الآخرين.