The first appearance of French midfielder N'Golo Kanté in the jersey of Turkish club Fenerbahçe was marked by special moments both on and off the pitch, as he stole the spotlight with his spontaneous interaction with the team's fans during his first official match since his transfer to the Turkish league from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.



During the match that brought Fenerbahçe together with its guest, Gençlerbirliği, in the 21st round of the Turkish league, Kanté seemed to quickly adapt to the new atmosphere, as he interacted with the stands during warm-ups, before continuing his positive presence after the final whistle, in a scene that reflected the warm welcome he received from the club's supporters.



Social media platforms shared video clips showing the French player celebrating the victory with the fans, while his Turkish teammates, Kerim Aktürkoğlu and İsmail Yüksek, helped him learn the team's usual celebration style, a gesture that was well-received by the followers.



On the technical side, Kanté started in the match that ended with Fenerbahçe winning three goals to one, allowing the team to maintain pressure on the leader Galatasaray, and strengthening its position in second place with 49 points, just three points behind the top spot.



This first appearance confirmed the value of the deal made by the Turkish club, amidst early signs of Kanté's integration with the group, both in terms of technical performance and in his relationship with the fans, as everyone awaits what he will deliver in the upcoming stages of the season.