شهد الظهور الأول للاعب الوسط الفرنسي نغولو كانتي بقميص فنربخشة التركي لحظات مميزة داخل وخارج أرض الملعب، بعدما خطف الأضواء بتفاعله العفوي مع جماهير الفريق في أول مشاركة رسمية له منذ انتقاله إلى الدوري التركي قادماً من الاتحاد السعودي.


وخلال المواجهة التي جمعت فنربخشة بضيفه غينشلار بيرليغي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ21 من الدوري التركي، بدا كانتي سريع الانسجام مع الأجواء الجديدة، حيث تفاعل مع المدرجات أثناء عمليات الإحماء، قبل أن يواصل حضوره الإيجابي عقب صافرة النهاية، في مشهد عكس حجم الترحيب الذي حظي به من أنصار النادي.


وتداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة أظهرت اللاعب الفرنسي وهو يشارك الجماهير احتفالاتها بالفوز، في وقت ساعده فيه زميلاه التركيان كريم أكتورك أوغلو وإسماعيل يوكسيك على التعرف إلى أسلوب الاحتفال المعتاد للفريق، في لفتة لاقت استحسان المتابعين.


وعلى الصعيد الفني، شارك كانتي أساسياً في المباراة التي انتهت بانتصار فنربخشة بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف واحد، ليواصل الفريق ضغطه على المتصدر غلطة سراي، ويعزز موقعه في المركز الثاني برصيد 49 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط فقط عن الصدارة.


وجاء هذا الظهور الأول ليؤكد قيمة الصفقة التي أبرمها النادي التركي، وسط مؤشرات مبكرة على انسجام كانتي مع المجموعة، سواء من الناحية الفنية أو على مستوى العلاقة مع الجماهير، في انتظار ما سيقدمه خلال المراحل القادمة من الموسم.