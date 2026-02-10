ولي عهد بريطانيا يصل إلى محافظة العلا

وصل أمير ويلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا وإيرلندا الشمالية الأمير ويليام، اليوم إلى محافظة العُلا.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مطار العلا الدولي، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف بن عبدالله الزهراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله بريّ، وعدد من المسؤولين.
The Prince of Wales, heir to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Prince William, arrived today in the Al-Ula governorate.
He was welcomed upon his arrival at Al-Ula International Airport by the Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Police for the region, Major General Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Bri, and a number of officials.