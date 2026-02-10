ولي عهد بريطانيا يصل إلى محافظة العلا

The Prince of Wales, heir to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Prince William, arrived today in the Al-Ula governorate.

He was welcomed upon his arrival at Al-Ula International Airport by the Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Police for the region, Major General Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Bri, and a number of officials.