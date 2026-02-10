وصل أمير ويلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا وإيرلندا الشمالية الأمير ويليام، اليوم إلى محافظة العُلا.

ولي عهد بريطانيا يصل إلى محافظة العلا

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مطار العلا الدولي، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف بن عبدالله الزهراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله بريّ، وعدد من المسؤولين.