أعلنت NHC عن إتاحة معروض عقاري جديد خلال مشاركتها في معرض ريستاتكس العقاري 2026، الذي ينطلق غداً (الأربعاء) في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات.

وكشفت عن وحدات سكنية في عدد من المشاريع ضمن وجهاتها العمرانية، التي تعكس رؤيتها في تطوير عمراني متكامل يرتقي بجودة الحياة؛ بما يوسع خيارات التملّك والاستثمار أمام العملاء، وذلك في إطار دورها المستمر في دعم نمو المعروض العقاري في المملكة.

وتدعو NHC لزيارة جناحها خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 14 فبراير في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات؛ للاطلاع على أحدث المشاريع والعروض الحصرية التي تقدمها، والتعرّف على الحلول التمويلية المصممة لتلبية تطلعات مختلف شرائح المجتمع.

وستتيح الشركة عبر جناحها فرص الشراء والتملك في وجهاتها العمرانية الكبرى بالرياض «خزام، والفرسان، والأصالة، والربى»؛ حيث تستعرض الخيارات السكنية المتنوعة التي تشمل الفلل، والتاون هاوس، والشقق المصممة وفق أعلى المعايير، والتي تعكس التوسع المستمر في تطوير بيئات حديثة ونموذجية.

يذكر أن مشاركة NHC في معرض ريستاتكس العقاري 2026 تأتي تأكيداً لدورها الريادي في ترسيخ مكانتها كأكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط، عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحول الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع، وتمكّن عملاءها من التملّك في بيئات عمرانية متكاملة تُنفذ وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والاستدامة.