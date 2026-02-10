NHC announced the availability of a new real estate offering during its participation in the Real Estate Stats Expo 2026, which kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

It revealed residential units in several projects within its urban destinations, reflecting its vision for integrated urban development that enhances quality of life; expanding ownership and investment options for clients, as part of its ongoing role in supporting the growth of real estate offerings in the Kingdom.

NHC invites visitors to its booth from February 11 to 14 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center to explore the latest projects and exclusive offers it provides, and to learn about financing solutions designed to meet the aspirations of various community segments.

The company will provide opportunities for purchase and ownership in its major urban destinations in Riyadh: "Khuzaam, Al-Fursan, Al-Asalah, and Al-Ruba" where it showcases diverse housing options including villas, townhouses, and apartments designed to the highest standards, reflecting the ongoing expansion in developing modern and exemplary environments.

It is noteworthy that NHC's participation in the Real Estate Stats Expo 2026 reaffirms its leading role in establishing its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East, through quality projects that represent the urban transformation being built on the ground, enabling its clients to own in integrated urban environments executed according to the highest standards of quality and sustainability.