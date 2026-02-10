حسم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز معادلة العمل في مشروع تطوير البلدة القديمة بحائل، مخاطباً مهندسي المشروع بلهجة مباشرة وحاسمة، مؤكداً أن صورة ولي العهد ليست رمزاً بروتوكولياً، بل مقياس التزام ومعيار أداء.

وقال أمير حائل إن المشروع القائم أمامهم، إذا لم تكن صورة ولي العهد فيه محفزاً للإنجاز، وتسريع وتيرة العمل، وإثراء المشهد الحضري، وتسليم المشروع بجودة ووقت، فلن يكون هناك أي محفز آخر.

أمير حائل: صورة ولي العهد اختبار الإنجاز.. ومن لا تُحفّزه لا يُنتظر منه إنجاز

وجاء هذا التوجيه خلال جولة تفقدية على البلدة القديمة (حي العليا)، بحضور أمين منطقة حائل سلطان بن حامد الزايدي، للوقوف على الوضع الراهن، والاطلاع على مخططات التطوير التي تشمل تحسين المسارات والساحات، وتطوير المرافق العامة، وربط الحي بالمنطقة المركزية المحيطة به.

ويعكس حديث أمير حائل فلسفة واضحة في إدارة المشاريع التنموية؛ القيادة حاضرة كمسؤولية لا كشعار، والزمن عنصر حاسم، والنتائج هي الفيصل. فالمطلوب ليس ترميم جدران، بل إعادة تقديم البلدة القديمة كمنتج اقتصادي وتراثي وسياحي قادر على خلق حراك فعلي، وجذب الزوار، وتنشيط الاستثمار.

أمير حائل وضع الجميع أمام اختبار صريح؛ إما أن تتحول رؤية محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى إنجاز ملموس على الأرض، أو يبقى المشروع بلا قيمة مضافة، مهما كثرت المخططات.