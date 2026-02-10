أمير حائل: صورة ولي العهد اختبار الإنجاز.. ومن لا تُحفّزه لا يُنتظر منه إنجاز

The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, has resolved the equation of work in the project to develop the old town of Hail, addressing the project's engineers in a direct and decisive tone, emphasizing that the image of the Crown Prince is not merely a ceremonial symbol, but a measure of commitment and a standard of performance.

The Prince of Hail stated that the ongoing project, if the image of the Crown Prince is not a motivator for achievement, accelerating the pace of work, enriching the urban scene, and delivering the project with quality and on time, then there will be no other motivator.

This directive came during an inspection tour of the old town (Al-Ulya neighborhood), attended by the Secretary of the Hail Region, Sultan bin Hamid Al-Zaydi, to assess the current situation and review the development plans that include improving pathways and squares, developing public facilities, and connecting the neighborhood to the surrounding central area.

The remarks of the Prince of Hail reflect a clear philosophy in managing developmental projects; leadership is present as a responsibility, not as a slogan, time is a critical element, and results are the decisive factor. What is required is not merely the restoration of walls, but the re-presentation of the old town as an economic, heritage, and tourism product capable of creating actual movement, attracting visitors, and stimulating investment.

The Prince of Hail has placed everyone before a clear test; either the vision of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz transforms into tangible achievements on the ground, or the project remains without added value, no matter how many plans are made.