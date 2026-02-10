​في إطار حزمة المشاريع الإنسانية التي تضطلع بها المملكة العربية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب اليمني، دشن وكيل محافظة حضرموت حسن سالم الجيلاني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بمركز أمراض القلب الخيري بالمكلا، المخيم الطبي التطوعي لقسطرة وجراحة أمراض القلب للأطفال والبالغين، الذي يموله مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، ضمن برنامج «نبض السعودية» التطوعي لأمراض وجراحة القلب.


عمليات نوعية لإنقاذ الحياة


​ويستهدف المخيم الطبي، الذي يستمر حتى 16 فبراير الجاري، إجراء تدخلات طبية عاجلة للحالات المسجلة في مركز «نبض الحياة»، ويشمل البرنامج التنفيذي للمخيم إجراء 120 عملية جراحية، تتوزع ما بين 80 عملية قسطرة علاجية و40 عملية قلب مفتوح، يستفيد منها مرضى من مختلف محافظات اليمن، بإشراف كوادر طبية متخصصة.

المحافظة خلال زيارة للمركز

رعاية دوائية مستدامة


​واطلع وكيل محافظة حضرموت، خلال التدشين، على سير العمل في الصيدلية المجانية التابعة للمشروع، التي تعكس شمولية الدعم السعودي، وتوفر الأدوية التخصصية بالمجان لنحو 1000 مريض شهرياً من المصابين بأمراض القلب والضغط والسكري، في تجسيد حي لاستمرارية الجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية «مركز الملك سلمان» لتعافي القطاع الصحي في اليمن.

مركز الملك سلمان

​امتنان للقيادة السعودية


​وأعرب وكيل محافظة حضرموت، عن بالغ شكر وتقدير السلطة المحلية، بقيادة عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ المحافظة سالم الخنبشي، للمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً الدور المحوري لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في إسناد القطاع الصحي وتقديم الرعاية الطبية النوعية التي تلامس احتياجات المواطنين وتخفف من معاناة المرضى في مختلف الظروف.

يتلقون العلاج من مركز الملك سلمان

