في إطار حزمة المشاريع الإنسانية التي تضطلع بها المملكة العربية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب اليمني، دشن وكيل محافظة حضرموت حسن سالم الجيلاني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بمركز أمراض القلب الخيري بالمكلا، المخيم الطبي التطوعي لقسطرة وجراحة أمراض القلب للأطفال والبالغين، الذي يموله مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، ضمن برنامج «نبض السعودية» التطوعي لأمراض وجراحة القلب.
عمليات نوعية لإنقاذ الحياة
ويستهدف المخيم الطبي، الذي يستمر حتى 16 فبراير الجاري، إجراء تدخلات طبية عاجلة للحالات المسجلة في مركز «نبض الحياة»، ويشمل البرنامج التنفيذي للمخيم إجراء 120 عملية جراحية، تتوزع ما بين 80 عملية قسطرة علاجية و40 عملية قلب مفتوح، يستفيد منها مرضى من مختلف محافظات اليمن، بإشراف كوادر طبية متخصصة.
رعاية دوائية مستدامة
واطلع وكيل محافظة حضرموت، خلال التدشين، على سير العمل في الصيدلية المجانية التابعة للمشروع، التي تعكس شمولية الدعم السعودي، وتوفر الأدوية التخصصية بالمجان لنحو 1000 مريض شهرياً من المصابين بأمراض القلب والضغط والسكري، في تجسيد حي لاستمرارية الجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية «مركز الملك سلمان» لتعافي القطاع الصحي في اليمن.
امتنان للقيادة السعودية
وأعرب وكيل محافظة حضرموت، عن بالغ شكر وتقدير السلطة المحلية، بقيادة عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ المحافظة سالم الخنبشي، للمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً الدور المحوري لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في إسناد القطاع الصحي وتقديم الرعاية الطبية النوعية التي تلامس احتياجات المواطنين وتخفف من معاناة المرضى في مختلف الظروف.
As part of the humanitarian project package undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist the Yemeni people, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Hassan Salem Al-Jailani, inaugurated today (Tuesday) at the Charitable Heart Disease Center in Mukalla, the volunteer medical camp for catheterization and heart surgery for children and adults, funded by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, as part of the "Saudi Pulse" volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries.
Quality Operations to Save Lives
The medical camp, which will continue until February 16, aims to provide urgent medical interventions for cases registered at the "Pulse of Life" center. The camp's executive program includes performing 120 surgical operations, consisting of 80 therapeutic catheterizations and 40 open-heart surgeries, benefiting patients from various governorates of Yemen, under the supervision of specialized medical staff.
Sustainable Pharmaceutical Care
During the inauguration, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut reviewed the workflow at the free pharmacy associated with the project, which reflects the comprehensiveness of Saudi support, providing specialized medications free of charge to approximately 1,000 patients monthly suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes, in a vivid embodiment of the continuity of humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the "King Salman Center," to rehabilitate the health sector in Yemen.
Gratitude to the Saudi Leadership
The Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut expressed profound thanks and appreciation from the local authority, led by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi, for the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership, government, and people, valuing the pivotal role of the King Salman Center for Relief in supporting the health sector and providing quality medical care that meets the needs of citizens and alleviates the suffering of patients in various circumstances.