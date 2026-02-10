As part of the humanitarian project package undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist the Yemeni people, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Hassan Salem Al-Jailani, inaugurated today (Tuesday) at the Charitable Heart Disease Center in Mukalla, the volunteer medical camp for catheterization and heart surgery for children and adults, funded by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, as part of the "Saudi Pulse" volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries.



Quality Operations to Save Lives



The medical camp, which will continue until February 16, aims to provide urgent medical interventions for cases registered at the "Pulse of Life" center. The camp's executive program includes performing 120 surgical operations, consisting of 80 therapeutic catheterizations and 40 open-heart surgeries, benefiting patients from various governorates of Yemen, under the supervision of specialized medical staff.

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Care



During the inauguration, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut reviewed the workflow at the free pharmacy associated with the project, which reflects the comprehensiveness of Saudi support, providing specialized medications free of charge to approximately 1,000 patients monthly suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes, in a vivid embodiment of the continuity of humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the "King Salman Center," to rehabilitate the health sector in Yemen.

Gratitude to the Saudi Leadership



The Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut expressed profound thanks and appreciation from the local authority, led by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi, for the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership, government, and people, valuing the pivotal role of the King Salman Center for Relief in supporting the health sector and providing quality medical care that meets the needs of citizens and alleviates the suffering of patients in various circumstances.

