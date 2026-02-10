يعكف الكينج الفنان المصري محمد منير، على تصوير إعلان تجاري جديد بمناسبة موسم رمضان لعام 2026، بالتعاون مع المطرب المصري أمير عيد، ومن المتوقع أن يحمل الإعلان العديد من المفاجآت.
تصوير الإعلان في أسوان
ذكرت مصادر خاصة لصحيفة عكاظ، أن تصوير الإعلان سيتم في منزل محمد منير بأسوان، في أجواء تستعرض معالم مصر وجمال أسوان وشعبها.
محمد منير والمطرب المصري أمير عيد.
رمزية اختيار الموقع
أوضح المصدر أن اختيار منزل الكينج بأسوان جاء بدوافع فنية ورمزية تتماشى مع الفكرة العامة للإعلان، التي ترتكز على مفهوم الجذور والهوية، وعلاقة الإنسان بمكانه الأصلي.
آخر مشاركات الكينج محمد منير
وكان آخر ظهور للكينج محمد منير مشاركته في حفل ختام بطولة كأس العرب 2025 الذي أقيم في قطر، حيث قدم الأغنية الرسمية للبطولة بعنوان «مكاني»، محققاً تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
تعاون الكينج وويجز
كما طرح الكينج محمد منير سابقاً أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم «كلام فرسان» عبر فيديو كليب جديد جمعه مع مطرب الراب المصري ويجز على مختلف المنصات الموسيقية والرقمية.
The King, the Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir, is working on filming a new commercial for the Ramadan season of 2026, in collaboration with the Egyptian singer Amir Eid, and the advertisement is expected to feature many surprises.
Filming the Advertisement in Aswan
Special sources told Okaz newspaper that the advertisement will be filmed at Mohamed Mounir's home in Aswan, in an atmosphere that showcases the landmarks of Egypt, the beauty of Aswan, and its people.
محمد منير والمطرب المصري أمير عيد.
The Symbolism of Choosing the Location
The source explained that the choice of the King’s home in Aswan was driven by artistic and symbolic motives that align with the overall concept of the advertisement, which is based on the idea of roots and identity, and the relationship between a person and their original place.
The King Mohamed Mounir's Latest Appearances
The last appearance of the King Mohamed Mounir was his participation in the closing ceremony of the Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar, where he performed the official song of the tournament titled "Makani," achieving wide interaction across social media platforms.
The King and Wegz Collaboration
The King Mohamed Mounir also previously released a new song titled "Kalam Fursan" through a new music video that featured him with the Egyptian rapper Wegz on various music and digital platforms.