The King, the Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir, is working on filming a new commercial for the Ramadan season of 2026, in collaboration with the Egyptian singer Amir Eid, and the advertisement is expected to feature many surprises.

Filming the Advertisement in Aswan

Special sources told Okaz newspaper that the advertisement will be filmed at Mohamed Mounir's home in Aswan, in an atmosphere that showcases the landmarks of Egypt, the beauty of Aswan, and its people.

محمد منير والمطرب المصري أمير عيد.

The Symbolism of Choosing the Location

The source explained that the choice of the King’s home in Aswan was driven by artistic and symbolic motives that align with the overall concept of the advertisement, which is based on the idea of roots and identity, and the relationship between a person and their original place.

The King Mohamed Mounir's Latest Appearances

The last appearance of the King Mohamed Mounir was his participation in the closing ceremony of the Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar, where he performed the official song of the tournament titled "Makani," achieving wide interaction across social media platforms.

The King and Wegz Collaboration

The King Mohamed Mounir also previously released a new song titled "Kalam Fursan" through a new music video that featured him with the Egyptian rapper Wegz on various music and digital platforms.