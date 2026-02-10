يعكف الكينج الفنان المصري محمد منير، على تصوير إعلان تجاري جديد بمناسبة موسم رمضان لعام 2026، بالتعاون مع المطرب المصري أمير عيد، ومن المتوقع أن يحمل الإعلان العديد من المفاجآت.

تصوير الإعلان في أسوان

ذكرت مصادر خاصة لصحيفة عكاظ، أن تصوير الإعلان سيتم في منزل محمد منير بأسوان، في أجواء تستعرض معالم مصر وجمال أسوان وشعبها.

محمد منير والمطرب المصري أمير عيد.

رمزية اختيار الموقع

أوضح المصدر أن اختيار منزل الكينج بأسوان جاء بدوافع فنية ورمزية تتماشى مع الفكرة العامة للإعلان، التي ترتكز على مفهوم الجذور والهوية، وعلاقة الإنسان بمكانه الأصلي.

آخر مشاركات الكينج محمد منير

وكان آخر ظهور للكينج محمد منير مشاركته في حفل ختام بطولة كأس العرب 2025 الذي أقيم في قطر، حيث قدم الأغنية الرسمية للبطولة بعنوان «مكاني»، محققاً تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

تعاون الكينج وويجز

كما طرح الكينج محمد منير سابقاً أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم «كلام فرسان» عبر فيديو كليب جديد جمعه مع مطرب الراب المصري ويجز على مختلف المنصات الموسيقية والرقمية.