The Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, received in his office at the ministry today (Tuesday) the Deputy Minister of Interior of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Niyazbekov Suyonabek, on the sidelines of the World Defense Exhibition 2026.

During the reception, a number of topics were discussed, including those related to enhancing security cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries.