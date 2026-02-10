استقبل نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، في مكتبه بالوزارة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، نائب وزير الداخلية بجمهورية قرغيزستان اللواء نيازبيكوف سويونابيك، وذلك على هامش معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026م.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال مناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات، من بينها ما يتعلق بتعزيز التعاون الأمني بين وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين.