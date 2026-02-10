The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, received Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Minister of Sports accompanied the guest, Prince William, on a tour of the sports track project in Riyadh, during which he was briefed on the components of the project, its objectives in enhancing quality of life, supporting healthy lifestyles, and achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

This visit comes as part of an effort to review the major developmental projects taking place in Riyadh, which represent a model for sustainable urban development and its role in improving the quality of life for residents and visitors.