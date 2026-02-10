استقبل وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، الأمير ويليام أمير ويلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى، وإيرلندا الشمالية.

واصطحب وزير الرياضة، ولي العهد الضيف الأمير ويليام في جولة على مشروع المسار الرياضي بمدينة الرياض، اطّلع خلالها على مكونات المشروع، وأهدافه في تعزيز جودة الحياة، ودعم أنماط الحياة الصحية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار الاطلاع على المشاريع التنموية الكبرى التي تشهدها مدينة الرياض، وما تمثله من نموذج للتنمية الحضرية المستدامة، ودورها في رفع مستوى جودة الحياة للسكان والزوار.