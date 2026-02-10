The coach of the Al-Hilal team has turned the page on the AFC Champions League, where they currently lead with 19 points, and has opened the chapter for the Roshan Saudi Professional League, which they aim to maintain their lead in with 50 points. The Al-Hilal team will face their counterpart Al-Ettifaq next Friday at 6:25 PM, as part of the 22nd round of the league.



The coach Inzaghi will add the final touches to the starting lineup that will face Al-Ettifaq through the football drills that will precede the match, determining the tactical approach he will adopt in the game, and selecting the key players who will participate in the match.



Coach Inzaghi is looking forward to continuing his team's victories and accumulating points, as he has urged his players to intensify their technical efforts, achieve victory over Al-Ettifaq, and reach 53 points to take sole possession of the top spot in the Roshan League.