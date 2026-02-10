طوى مدرب فريق الهلال صفحة دوري أبطال آسيا، الذي يعتلي صدارته برصيد 19 نقطة، وفتح صفحة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الذي يسعى للمحافظة على صدارته التي يتربع عليها برصيد 50 نقطة، إذ سيواجه الفريق الهلالي نظيره الاتفاق، (الجمعة) القادمة، الساعة 6:25 مساء، ضمن مباريات الجولة (22) في الدوري.


وسيضع المدرب إنزاغي اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الاتفاق، من خلال المناورات الكروية التي ستسبق اللقاء، واعتماد الأسلوب الفني الذي سينتهجه في المباراة، واختيار العناصر الأساسية التي ستلعب اللقاء.


ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط، إذ طالب لاعبيه بتكثيف الجهود الفنية، وتحقيق الفوز على الاتفاق، والوصول للنقطة 53 والانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن.