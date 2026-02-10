علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، أن النجم الاتحادي عبدالرحمن العبود باتت عودته قريبة للمشاركة مع الفريق فيما تبقى من المباريات على الصعيدين المحلي والقاري، ويبقى قرار مشاركته بيد الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب كونسيساو الذي سيحدد موعد ظهور اللاعب في المباريات المتبقية في دوري روشن وكأس الملك ودوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة بالموسم الحالي.
وكان وكيل اللاعب رفيع الشهراني أكد عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس، الأسبوع الماضي، التزام موكله ببرنامجه التأهيلي والبدني اليومي، تحت إشراف مختصين في الجانب البدني بالنادي، وذلك استعداداً للعودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية خلال الفترة القادمة.
وأوضح الشهراني أنه اجتمع باللاعب لمناقشة أهدافه وخططه المستقبلية، مشيراً إلى أن العبود يضع خدمة الكيان الاتحادي في مقدمة أولوياته، ويحرص على تقديم أفضل المستويات، إلى جانب سعيه للمنافسة والتواجد مع المنتخب السعودي في الاستحقاقات القادمة، وفي مقدمتها كأس العالم.
يذكر أن نادي الاتحاد أعلن في بداية شهر ديسمبر الماضي تجديد عقد اللاعب عبدالرحمن العبود حتى 2027، ونشر النادي عبر حسابه على «إكس» فيديو لتجديد عقد اللاعب معلقاً: «العاشقون لا يغيرون من يعشقون إطلاقاً».
