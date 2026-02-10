According to its sources, "Okaz" learned that the Union star Abdulrahman Al-Aboud is close to returning to participate with the team in the remaining matches on both the local and continental levels. The decision regarding his participation remains in the hands of the coaching staff led by coach Kونسيساو, who will determine the timing of the player's appearance in the remaining matches of the Roshen League, King’s Cup, and the AFC Champions League for elite clubs this season.



Last week, the player's agent, Rafi' Al-Shahrani, confirmed via his official account on the social media platform X that his client is committed to his daily rehabilitation and physical training program, under the supervision of specialists in the physical aspect at the club, in preparation for returning to group training in the upcoming period.



Al-Shahrani explained that he met with the player to discuss his goals and future plans, noting that Al-Aboud prioritizes serving the Union entity and is keen on delivering the best performances, alongside his ambition to compete and be present with the Saudi national team in upcoming events, foremost among them the World Cup.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad Club announced at the beginning of December last year the renewal of Abdulrahman Al-Aboud's contract until 2027, and the club published a video on its account on "X" for the contract renewal, commenting: "Lovers do not change those they love at all."