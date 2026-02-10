The coach of Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, warned the quartet Enzo Miu, Franck Kessie, Matheus Martins, and Eid Al-Mawlid against receiving "yellow cards" in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab (on Friday) at 6:55 PM, at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Pro League. Coach Matthias aims to benefit from them, as the Al-Ahli team's match will follow the Al-Shabab game against Al-Najma (on Thursday) February 19, at 10:00 PM, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the 23rd round of the Roshan League.

Coach Matthias Jaissle is working to prepare his team technically for the match against Al-Shabab by intensifying football drills, then adopting the appropriate technical style, and settling on the starting lineup that will participate in the anticipated match. The Al-Ahli coach aspires for his team to achieve victory, continue winning, collect points, and compete for the league title this season.



The Al-Ahli team occupies the third position with 47 points from 20 matches, during which they won 14 matches, drew 5 matches, and lost one match.



