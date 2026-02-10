حذّر مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله الرباعي إنزو ميوت، وفرانك كيسيه، وماثيوس مارتينز، وعيد المولد من الحصول على «الإنذارات» في مواجهة الشباب (الجمعة) القادمة، الساعة 6:55 مساء، على ملعب اس اتش جي ارينا باالرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة (22) في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويهدف المدرب ماتياس للاستفادة منهم، إذ ستكون مباراة الفريق الأهلاوي عقب لقاء الشباب أمام فريق النجمة (الخميس) 19 فبراير الجاري، الساعة (10:00) مساء، عماثيوس مارتينيز

ويسعى المدرب ماتياس يايسله لتجهيز فريقه فنيّاً لمواجهة الشباب من خلال تكثيف المناورات الكروية، ومن ثم اعتماد الأسلوب الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب، ويطمح المدرب الأهلاوي لتحقيق فريقه الفوز ومواصلة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والمنافسة على لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


ويحتل الفريق الأهلاوي المركز الثالث برصيد 47 نقطة، من 20 مباراة، حقق خلالها الفوز في 14 مباراة، وتعادل في 5 1 مباراة، وخسر مباراة واحدة.