حذّر مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله الرباعي إنزو ميوت، وفرانك كيسيه، وماثيوس مارتينز، وعيد المولد من الحصول على «الإنذارات» في مواجهة الشباب (الجمعة) القادمة، الساعة 6:55 مساء، على ملعب اس اتش جي ارينا باالرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة (22) في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويهدف المدرب ماتياس للاستفادة منهم، إذ ستكون مباراة الفريق الأهلاوي عقب لقاء الشباب أمام فريق النجمة (الخميس) 19 فبراير الجاري، الساعة (10:00) مساء، عماثيوس مارتينيز
عيدالمولد
لى ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، في الجولة (23) من دوري روشن.
ويسعى المدرب ماتياس يايسله لتجهيز فريقه فنيّاً لمواجهة الشباب من خلال تكثيف المناورات الكروية، ومن ثم اعتماد الأسلوب الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب، ويطمح المدرب الأهلاوي لتحقيق فريقه الفوز ومواصلة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والمنافسة على لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.
ويحتل الفريق الأهلاوي المركز الثالث برصيد 47 نقطة، من 20 مباراة، حقق خلالها الفوز في 14 مباراة، وتعادل في 5 1 مباراة، وخسر مباراة واحدة.
The coach of Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, warned the quartet Enzo Miu, Franck Kessie, Matheus Martins, and Eid Al-Mawlid against receiving "yellow cards" in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab (on Friday) at 6:55 PM, at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Pro League. Coach Matthias aims to benefit from them, as the Al-Ahli team's match will follow the Al-Shabab game against Al-Najma (on Thursday) February 19, at 10:00 PM, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the 23rd round of the Roshan League.
Eid Al-Mawlid
to the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the 23rd round of the Roshan League.
Coach Matthias Jaissle is working to prepare his team technically for the match against Al-Shabab by intensifying football drills, then adopting the appropriate technical style, and settling on the starting lineup that will participate in the anticipated match. The Al-Ahli coach aspires for his team to achieve victory, continue winning, collect points, and compete for the league title this season.
The Al-Ahli team occupies the third position with 47 points from 20 matches, during which they won 14 matches, drew 5 matches, and lost one match.