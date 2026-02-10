The captain of Al-Khulood, Hattan Bahbri, continues to be absent from his team's match in the Saudi Pro League due to suspension. He will return to participate with Al-Khulood against Riyadh on Thursday, February 19, at 10:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of round 23 of the league, after being suspended for 3 matches due to receiving 4 yellow cards and one red card.



Captain Hattan Bahbri aims, through the remaining matches for Al-Khulood, to contribute with his teammates to ensure their stay in the Saudi Pro League, as well as to achieve victory over Al-Ittihad in the decisive semi-final match of the King’s Cup scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 10:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, and to strive for a historic achievement by eliminating the major team and qualifying for the final match.



Bahbri aspires to be part of the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup by shining with Al-Khulood in the remaining matches of the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup this season.