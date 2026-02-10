يواصل قائد الخلود هتان باهبري غيابه عن مباراة فريقه في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ بسبب الإيقاف، وسيعود للمشاركة مع الخلود أمام فريق الرياض، (الخميس) 19 فبراير الجاري الساعة 10:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن الجولة (23) في الدوري، وذلك بعد إيقافه 3 مباريات إثر حصوله على 4 إنذارات وبطاقة حمراء واحدة.
ويطمح الكابتن هتان باهبري من خلال المباريات المتبقية لفريق الخلود للمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في بقائه ضمن دوري روشن، إلى جانب تحقيق الفوز على فريق الاتحاد في المواجهة الحاسمة في دور نصف النهائي بكأس الملك المقرر موعدها (الأربعاء) 18 مارس القادم الساعة 10:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، والسعي لتحقيق إنجاز تاريخي بإقصاء العميد والتأهل للمباراة النهائية.
ويطمح باهبري في التواجد مع المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم 2026، من خلال تألقه مع فريق الخلود فيما تبقى من مباريات دوري روشن وكأس الملك بالموسم الحالي.
The captain of Al-Khulood, Hattan Bahbri, continues to be absent from his team's match in the Saudi Pro League due to suspension. He will return to participate with Al-Khulood against Riyadh on Thursday, February 19, at 10:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of round 23 of the league, after being suspended for 3 matches due to receiving 4 yellow cards and one red card.
Captain Hattan Bahbri aims, through the remaining matches for Al-Khulood, to contribute with his teammates to ensure their stay in the Saudi Pro League, as well as to achieve victory over Al-Ittihad in the decisive semi-final match of the King’s Cup scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 10:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, and to strive for a historic achievement by eliminating the major team and qualifying for the final match.
Bahbri aspires to be part of the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup by shining with Al-Khulood in the remaining matches of the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup this season.