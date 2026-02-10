يواصل قائد الخلود هتان باهبري غيابه عن مباراة فريقه في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ بسبب الإيقاف، وسيعود للمشاركة مع الخلود أمام فريق الرياض، (الخميس) 19 فبراير الجاري الساعة 10:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن الجولة (23) في الدوري، وذلك بعد إيقافه 3 مباريات إثر حصوله على 4 إنذارات وبطاقة حمراء واحدة.


ويطمح الكابتن هتان باهبري من خلال المباريات المتبقية لفريق الخلود للمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في بقائه ضمن دوري روشن، إلى جانب تحقيق الفوز على فريق الاتحاد في المواجهة الحاسمة في دور نصف النهائي بكأس الملك المقرر موعدها (الأربعاء) 18 مارس القادم الساعة 10:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، والسعي لتحقيق إنجاز تاريخي بإقصاء العميد والتأهل للمباراة النهائية.


ويطمح باهبري في التواجد مع المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم 2026، من خلال تألقه مع فريق الخلود فيما تبقى من مباريات دوري روشن وكأس الملك بالموسم الحالي.