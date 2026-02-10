أعلن فريق البعثة الصينية الـ42 للقطب الجنوبي اليوم، أن مركبة سنو ليوبارد ذات العجلات 6×6 والمطورة ذاتيا من جانب الصين، أكملت اختبار البيئة القاسية في المناطق الداخلية من القطب الجنوبي، حيث قطعت أكثر من 10 آلاف كيلومتر دون حدوث أعطال.

وخلال الفترة ما بين 5 ديسمبر الماضي وأوائل فبراير الجاري، أجرت المركبة الحمراء المخصصة للقطب الجنوبي سلسلة من الاختبارات في قاعدة بحوث محطة تشونغشان الصينية وفي خمس مناطق أرضية داخلية نموذجية في القطب الجنوبي، حيث واجهت الجليد البحري والحصى والثلوج الناعمة والثلوج الصلبة والجليد الصلب.

وأدى التحقق الناجح من هذه المركبة إلى سد فجوة معدات في مجال النقل البري السريع للأفراد ودعم البحث العلمي وقدرات الإنقاذ في حالات الطوارئ في القارة القطبية الجنوبية، وفقا للفريق.

يذكر أن البعثة الصينية الـ42، التي انطلقت من شانغهاي في نوفمبر الماضي، ستجمع سجلات رصد طويلة الأمد في مناطق رئيسية مثل بحر أموندسن وبحر روس.