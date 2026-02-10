The 42nd Chinese Antarctic mission team announced today that the 6×6 Snow Leopard wheeled vehicle, developed independently by China, has completed harsh environmental testing in the interior of Antarctica, having traveled over 10,000 kilometers without any malfunctions.

Between December 5 of last year and early February of this year, the red vehicle designated for Antarctica conducted a series of tests at the Chinese Zhongshan research station and in five typical inland areas in Antarctica, where it encountered sea ice, gravel, soft snow, hard snow, and solid ice.

The successful verification of this vehicle has filled a gap in equipment for rapid land transportation of personnel and has supported scientific research and emergency rescue capabilities on the Antarctic continent, according to the team.

It is worth noting that the 42nd Chinese mission, which departed from Shanghai last November, will collect long-term monitoring records in key areas such as the Amundsen Sea and the Ross Sea.