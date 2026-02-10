أعلن فريق البعثة الصينية الـ42 للقطب الجنوبي اليوم، أن مركبة سنو ليوبارد ذات العجلات 6×6 والمطورة ذاتيا من جانب الصين، أكملت اختبار البيئة القاسية في المناطق الداخلية من القطب الجنوبي، حيث قطعت أكثر من 10 آلاف كيلومتر دون حدوث أعطال.
وخلال الفترة ما بين 5 ديسمبر الماضي وأوائل فبراير الجاري، أجرت المركبة الحمراء المخصصة للقطب الجنوبي سلسلة من الاختبارات في قاعدة بحوث محطة تشونغشان الصينية وفي خمس مناطق أرضية داخلية نموذجية في القطب الجنوبي، حيث واجهت الجليد البحري والحصى والثلوج الناعمة والثلوج الصلبة والجليد الصلب.
وأدى التحقق الناجح من هذه المركبة إلى سد فجوة معدات في مجال النقل البري السريع للأفراد ودعم البحث العلمي وقدرات الإنقاذ في حالات الطوارئ في القارة القطبية الجنوبية، وفقا للفريق.
يذكر أن البعثة الصينية الـ42، التي انطلقت من شانغهاي في نوفمبر الماضي، ستجمع سجلات رصد طويلة الأمد في مناطق رئيسية مثل بحر أموندسن وبحر روس.
The 42nd Chinese Antarctic mission team announced today that the 6×6 Snow Leopard wheeled vehicle, developed independently by China, has completed harsh environmental testing in the interior of Antarctica, having traveled over 10,000 kilometers without any malfunctions.
Between December 5 of last year and early February of this year, the red vehicle designated for Antarctica conducted a series of tests at the Chinese Zhongshan research station and in five typical inland areas in Antarctica, where it encountered sea ice, gravel, soft snow, hard snow, and solid ice.
The successful verification of this vehicle has filled a gap in equipment for rapid land transportation of personnel and has supported scientific research and emergency rescue capabilities on the Antarctic continent, according to the team.
It is worth noting that the 42nd Chinese mission, which departed from Shanghai last November, will collect long-term monitoring records in key areas such as the Amundsen Sea and the Ross Sea.