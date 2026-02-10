The Egyptian artist Sedqi Sakhr shared the first photos of his character in the second season of the series "Al-Nass," starring the Egyptian artist Ahmed Amin, which is set to air next Ramadan.

Officer Alawi

Sedqi Sakhr portrays the character "Officer Alawi" in the second season of the series, sharing a photo with the audience from behind the scenes alongside the Egyptian artist Asmaa Abu Al-Yazid, through various social media platforms.

The events of the second season take place ten years after the first part, with Ahmed Amin, Asmaa Abu Al-Yazid, Abdul Rahman Mohamed, Dunya Sami, and others co-starring. The work is written by Sherif Abdel Fattah, Abdul Rahman Jawish, and Wajih Sabri, and directed by Hossam Ali.

Do Not Respond or Replace

On another note, Sedqi Sakhr previously shone in drama through the series "Do Not Respond or Replace" alongside Dina El Sherbiny and Ahmed El Sadiq. He is currently starring in the film "Qasr Al-Basha," featuring a number of stars.

Earlier, Sedqi Sakhr participated in the series "Raqm Sirri," which stars Yasmin Raeis, Amr Wahba, Nadine Ahmed, Ahmed El Rafii, and Mohamed Abdu, and is written by Mohamed Suleiman Abdel Malik and directed by Mahmoud Abdel Tawab.