شارك الفنان المصري صدقي صخر، الصور الأولى لشخصيته في الموسم الثاني من مسلسل «النص»، بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد أمين، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

الصاغ علوي

ويجسد صدقي صخر في الموسم الثاني من المسلسل شخصية «الصاغ علوي»، مشاركاً الجمهور صورة جمعته من الكواليس برفقة الفنانة المصرية أسماء أبو اليزيد، وذلك عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.

تدور أحداث الموسم الثاني بعد عشر سنوات من الجزء الأول، ويشاركه البطولة أحمد أمين وأسماء أبو اليزيد وعبد الرحمن محمد ودنيا سامي وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف شريف عبد الفتاح وعبد الرحمن جاويش ووجيه صبري، وإخراج حسام علي.

لا ترد ولا تستبدل

من جهة ثانية، تألق صدقي صخر سابقاً في الدراما من خلال مسلسل «لا ترد ولا تستبدل» إلى جانب دينا الشربيني وأحمد السعدني، كما يعرض له حاليًا فيلم «قصر الباشا» بمشاركة عدد من النجوم.

وفي وقت سابق، شارك صدقي صخر في مسلسل «رقم سري»، وهو من بطولة ياسمين رئيس، عمرو وهبة، نادين أحمد، أحمد الرافعي، ومحمد عبده، ومن تأليف محمد سليمان عبد المالك وإخراج محمود عبد التواب.