International artist Shakira will hold her first concert in Jeddah next April during the celebrations of the Saudi Grand Prix in Formula 1.

The prize revealed details of Shakira's concert after ticket sales opened, stating: "Shakira, the Colombian global star and multiple GRAMMY Award winner, will light up the main stage at the Corniche Circuit."

Star Shakira has taken the spotlight following the announcement of her new and first concert in Jeddah, which will take place on April 19th, due to the excitement of the audience to attend her first concert in Saudi Arabia. This concert is part of her global tour, where she will hold several new concerts in Asia in the coming period, including a new concert in Japan, following the many records she has achieved in her recent tour performances.