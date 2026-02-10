تحيي الفنانة العالمية شاكيرا أول حفل لها في جدة، إبريل القادم، خلال احتفالات جائزة السعودية الكبرى في سباقات فورمولا 1.

وكشفت الجائزة تفاصيل حفل شاكيرا بعد فتح باب حجز التذاكر، وذكرت: «شاكيرا نجمة كولومبيا العالمية الحاصلة على عدة جوائز GRAMMY تشعل المسرح الرئيسي في حلبة الكورنيش».

وتصدرت النجمة شاكيرا الواجهة بعد إعلان تفاصيل حفلها الجديد والأول في جدة، الذي تحييه في يوم 19 إبريل القادم، وذلك بسبب حماس الجمهور لحضور حفلها الأول في السعودية، وذلك ضمن جولتها الغنائية العالمية التي تحيي بها العديد من الحفلات الجديدة في آسيا في الفترة القادمة، ومن بينها حفل جديد في اليابان، وذلك بعد العديد من الأرقام القياسية التي حققتها في حفلاتها الأخيرة في الجولة.