«إذا وعد يوفي.. وإذا قال يعني»، بهذه العبارة ردّ المركز الإعلامي بنادي الاتحاد على تصريح نجم الفريق حسام عوار، عقب مساهمته بشكل كبير في فوز الفريق بنتيجة سبعة أهداف، في اللقاء الذي جمعه بالغرافة القطري على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة السابعة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليتأهل الاتحاد رسمياً لدور الـ16 من المسابقة، وتناوب على تسجيل الأهداف يوسف النصيري (د:3) وحسام عوار - «هاتريك» (د:20، 58، 79) وروجر فيرنانديز - هدفين (د:49، 62) ودانيلو بيريرا (د:51).


يذكر أن حسام عوار قال في حسابه الرسمي على «X»: «عندما تشتدّ الصعوبات، يصبح الاتحاد سلاحاً. لسنا بحاجة لأن يؤمن بنا العالم نحن بحاجة إليكم. إيمانكم قوتكم من أجل الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة من المعركة، وسنصنع التاريخ معاً».