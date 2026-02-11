«إذا وعد يوفي.. وإذا قال يعني»، بهذه العبارة ردّ المركز الإعلامي بنادي الاتحاد على تصريح نجم الفريق حسام عوار، عقب مساهمته بشكل كبير في فوز الفريق بنتيجة سبعة أهداف، في اللقاء الذي جمعه بالغرافة القطري على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة السابعة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليتأهل الاتحاد رسمياً لدور الـ16 من المسابقة، وتناوب على تسجيل الأهداف يوسف النصيري (د:3) وحسام عوار - «هاتريك» (د:20، 58، 79) وروجر فيرنانديز - هدفين (د:49، 62) ودانيلو بيريرا (د:51).
يذكر أن حسام عوار قال في حسابه الرسمي على «X»: «عندما تشتدّ الصعوبات، يصبح الاتحاد سلاحاً. لسنا بحاجة لأن يؤمن بنا العالم نحن بحاجة إليكم. إيمانكم قوتكم من أجل الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة من المعركة، وسنصنع التاريخ معاً».
“If he promises, he delivers.. and if he says it, he means it,” with this phrase, the media center of Al-Ittihad Club responded to the statement of the team's star, Hossam Aouar, following his significant contribution to the team's victory with a score of seven goals in the match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the seventh round of the AFC Champions League, officially qualifying Al-Ittihad for the Round of 16 of the tournament. The goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri (3'), Hossam Aouar - "hat-trick" (20', 58', 79'), Roger Fernandes - two goals (49', 62'), and Danilo Pereira (51').
It is worth mentioning that Hossam Aouar said on his official account on “X”: “When the difficulties intensify, Al-Ittihad becomes a weapon. We do not need the world to believe in us; we need you. Your faith is your strength for the last four months of the battle, and we will make history together.”