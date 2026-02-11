“If he promises, he delivers.. and if he says it, he means it,” with this phrase, the media center of Al-Ittihad Club responded to the statement of the team's star, Hossam Aouar, following his significant contribution to the team's victory with a score of seven goals in the match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the seventh round of the AFC Champions League, officially qualifying Al-Ittihad for the Round of 16 of the tournament. The goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri (3'), Hossam Aouar - "hat-trick" (20', 58', 79'), Roger Fernandes - two goals (49', 62'), and Danilo Pereira (51').



It is worth mentioning that Hossam Aouar said on his official account on “X”: “When the difficulties intensify, Al-Ittihad becomes a weapon. We do not need the world to believe in us; we need you. Your faith is your strength for the last four months of the battle, and we will make history together.”