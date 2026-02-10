وصل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، إلى سلطنة عُمان، في أول زيارة منه لسلطنة عمان منذ توليه منصبه.


وتأتي الزيارة في توقيت إقليمي بالغ الحساسية، وسط وساطة تقودها مسقط بين طهران وواشنطن بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، في مسعى لاحتواء التصعيد وقطع الطريق أمام ضربة أميركية محتملة.
ويرى مراقبون أن هذا التحرك الإيراني يعكس رغبة طهران في استثمار القنوات الديبلوماسية العمانية لتقريب وجهات النظر.

رد إيراني على مفاوضات مسقط

ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام إيرانية، من المرجّح أن يحمل لاريجاني إلى السلطنة رد طهران على الجولة الأولى من المحادثات غير المباشرة التي عُقدت الأسبوع الماضي في مسقط بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين، في إطار محاولة إحياء المسار الدبلوماسي بين الجانبين.

لقاءات رفيعة مع القيادة العُمانية

وأفادت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية بأن لاريجاني سيجري محادثات مع السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، إلى جانب لقاء وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، حيث ستتناول اللقاءات آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، إضافة إلى بحث مسار التعاون الاقتصادي المشترك بين البلدين.

البوسعيدي وسيط المرحلة

من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة «إرنا» الرسمية أن لاريجاني سيلتقي أيضاً وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، الذي يُعد الوسيط الرئيسي في المحادثات غير المباشرة بين طهران وواشنطن، ووصفت اللقاءات المرتقبة في مسقط بأنها «مهمة»، من دون الكشف عن طبيعة الرسائل التي سيحملها المسؤول الإيراني.

مفاوضات تحت ظل التصعيد

وكانت العاصمة العُمانية مسقط قد استضافت، الأسبوع الماضي، مفاوضات غير مباشرة بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين، في محاولة لفتح نافذة جديدة للدبلوماسية، في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً متزايداً مع حشد القوات البحرية الأميركية قرب إيران، وتلويح طهران بالرد «بقوة» في حال تعرضها لأي هجوم.