وصل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، إلى سلطنة عُمان، في أول زيارة منه لسلطنة عمان منذ توليه منصبه.
وتأتي الزيارة في توقيت إقليمي بالغ الحساسية، وسط وساطة تقودها مسقط بين طهران وواشنطن بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، في مسعى لاحتواء التصعيد وقطع الطريق أمام ضربة أميركية محتملة.
ويرى مراقبون أن هذا التحرك الإيراني يعكس رغبة طهران في استثمار القنوات الديبلوماسية العمانية لتقريب وجهات النظر.
رد إيراني على مفاوضات مسقط
ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام إيرانية، من المرجّح أن يحمل لاريجاني إلى السلطنة رد طهران على الجولة الأولى من المحادثات غير المباشرة التي عُقدت الأسبوع الماضي في مسقط بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين، في إطار محاولة إحياء المسار الدبلوماسي بين الجانبين.
لقاءات رفيعة مع القيادة العُمانية
وأفادت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية بأن لاريجاني سيجري محادثات مع السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، إلى جانب لقاء وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، حيث ستتناول اللقاءات آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، إضافة إلى بحث مسار التعاون الاقتصادي المشترك بين البلدين.
البوسعيدي وسيط المرحلة
من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة «إرنا» الرسمية أن لاريجاني سيلتقي أيضاً وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، الذي يُعد الوسيط الرئيسي في المحادثات غير المباشرة بين طهران وواشنطن، ووصفت اللقاءات المرتقبة في مسقط بأنها «مهمة»، من دون الكشف عن طبيعة الرسائل التي سيحملها المسؤول الإيراني.
مفاوضات تحت ظل التصعيد
وكانت العاصمة العُمانية مسقط قد استضافت، الأسبوع الماضي، مفاوضات غير مباشرة بين مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين، في محاولة لفتح نافذة جديدة للدبلوماسية، في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً متزايداً مع حشد القوات البحرية الأميركية قرب إيران، وتلويح طهران بالرد «بقوة» في حال تعرضها لأي هجوم.
The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, arrived today, Tuesday, in the Sultanate of Oman, marking his first visit to Oman since assuming his position.
The visit comes at a time of extreme regional sensitivity, amid mediation led by Muscat between Tehran and Washington regarding the Iranian nuclear program, in an effort to contain escalation and prevent a potential American strike.
Observers believe that this Iranian move reflects Tehran's desire to utilize Omani diplomatic channels to bridge viewpoints.
Iran's Response to Muscat Negotiations
According to Iranian media, it is likely that Larijani will bring to the Sultanate Tehran's response to the first round of indirect talks that took place last week in Muscat between Iranian and American officials, as part of an attempt to revive the diplomatic track between the two sides.
High-Level Meetings with Omani Leadership
The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that Larijani will hold talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, along with a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, where the discussions will address the latest regional and international developments, in addition to exploring the path of joint economic cooperation between the two countries.
Al-Busaidi: The Mediator of the Phase
For its part, the official "IRNA" agency stated that Larijani will also meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is considered the main mediator in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, describing the anticipated meetings in Muscat as "important," without revealing the nature of the messages that the Iranian official will carry.
Negotiations Amid Escalation
Last week, the Omani capital Muscat hosted indirect negotiations between Iranian and American officials, in an attempt to open a new window for diplomacy, at a time when the region is witnessing increasing military escalation with the buildup of American naval forces near Iran, and Tehran's warning to respond "strongly" in the event of any attack.