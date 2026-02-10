The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, arrived today, Tuesday, in the Sultanate of Oman, marking his first visit to Oman since assuming his position.



The visit comes at a time of extreme regional sensitivity, amid mediation led by Muscat between Tehran and Washington regarding the Iranian nuclear program, in an effort to contain escalation and prevent a potential American strike.

Observers believe that this Iranian move reflects Tehran's desire to utilize Omani diplomatic channels to bridge viewpoints.

Iran's Response to Muscat Negotiations

According to Iranian media, it is likely that Larijani will bring to the Sultanate Tehran's response to the first round of indirect talks that took place last week in Muscat between Iranian and American officials, as part of an attempt to revive the diplomatic track between the two sides.

High-Level Meetings with Omani Leadership

Al-Busaidi: The Mediator of the Phase

For its part, the official "IRNA" agency stated that Larijani will also meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is considered the main mediator in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, describing the anticipated meetings in Muscat as "important," without revealing the nature of the messages that the Iranian official will carry.

Negotiations Amid Escalation

Last week, the Omani capital Muscat hosted indirect negotiations between Iranian and American officials, in an attempt to open a new window for diplomacy, at a time when the region is witnessing increasing military escalation with the buildup of American naval forces near Iran, and Tehran's warning to respond "strongly" in the event of any attack.